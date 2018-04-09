Highly scalable generation of DNA methylation profiles in single cells

Abstract
We present a highly scalable assay for whole-genome methylation profiling of single cells. We use our approach, single-cell combinatorial indexing for methylation analysis (sci-MET), to produce 3,282 single-cell bisulfite sequencing libraries and achieve read alignment rates of 68 ± 8%. We apply sci-MET to discriminate the cellular identity of a mixture of three human cell lines and to identify excitatory and inhibitory neuronal populations from mouse cortical tissue.
Accessions
Primary accessions
BioProject
Gene Expression Omnibus
Acknowledgements
We would like to thank B. DeRosa for culturing the primary fibroblast cell line for this project (Department of Molecular & Medical Genetics, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA). We would like to thank other members of the Adey laboratory for helpful suggestions and dialog pertaining to this work, particularly S. Vitak. We also thank G. Mandel for providing the mice used in this study and for helpful discussion and comments on the manuscript (Vollum Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA). J.R.S. is supported by the Rett Syndrome Research Trust. A.C.A. is supported by an R35 from NIGMS (1R35GM124704-01), and the Knight Cardiovascular Institute. B.J.O. is supported a fellowship from the Sloan Foundation.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–25
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables
Supplementary tables 1–5
- 4.
Supplementary Notes
Supplementary Notes 1–2
Zip files
- 1.
Supplementary Code
Supplementary Code: Custom scripts used to demultiplex fastq format files generated based on custom indexing strategy. Files included are text based barcodes, and perl scripts for demultiplexing and deduplicated reads.
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Dataset 1
sciMET Transposase-loaded Oligos (5′-3′) design.
- 2.
Supplementary Dataset 2
sci-MET on Human Cell Line Mix metadata, summary statistics, and quality control metrics.
- 3.
Supplementary Dataset 3
sci-MET on Mouse Cortex metadata, summarystatistics and quality control metrics.
- 4.
Supplementary Dataset 4
Non-binary CG enrichment across genomic annotations and transcription factor binding sites. Pearson's paired chisquared test was performed between non-binary and binary sites per feature per collapsed cluster.
