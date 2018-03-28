Simultaneous single-cell profiling of lineages and cell types in the vertebrate brain

Abstract
The lineage relationships among the hundreds of cell types generated during development are difficult to reconstruct. A recent method, GESTALT, used CRISPR–Cas9 barcode editing for large-scale lineage tracing, but was restricted to early development and did not identify cell types. Here we present scGESTALT, which combines the lineage recording capabilities of GESTALT with cell-type identification by single-cell RNA sequencing. The method relies on an inducible system that enables barcodes to be edited at multiple time points, capturing lineage information from later stages of development. Sequencing of ∼60,000 transcriptomes from the juvenile zebrafish brain identified >100 cell types and marker genes. Using these data, we generate lineage trees with hundreds of branches that help uncover restrictions at the level of cell types, brain regions, and gene expression cascades during differentiation. scGESTALT can be applied to other multicellular organisms to simultaneously characterize molecular identities and lineage histories of thousands of cells during development and disease.
Accessions
Primary accessions
Gene Expression Omnibus
References
- 1.
Wagner, A., Regev, A. & Yosef, N. Revealing the vectors of cellular identity with single-cell genomics. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 1145–1160 (2016).
- 2.
Poulin, J.-F., Tasic, B., Hjerling-Leffler, J., Trimarchi, J.M. & Awatramani, R. Disentangling neural cell diversity using single-cell transcriptomics. Nat. Neurosci. 19, 1131–1141 (2016).
- 3.
Yuan, G.-C. et al. Challenges and emerging directions in single-cell analysis. Genome Biol. 18, 84 (2017).
- 4.
Klein, A.M. et al. Droplet barcoding for single-cell transcriptomics applied to embryonic stem cells. Cell 161, 1187–1201 (2015).
- 5.
Macosko, E.Z. et al. Highly parallel genome-wide expression profiling of individual cells using nanoliter droplets. Cell 161, 1202–1214 (2015).
- 6.
Gierahn, T.M. et al. Seq-Well: portable, low-cost RNA sequencing of single cells at high throughput. Nat. Methods 14, 395–398 (2017).
- 7.
Cao, J. et al. Comprehensive single-cell transcriptional profiling of a multicellular organism. Science 357, 661–667 (2017).
- 8.
Habib, N. et al. Massively parallel single-nucleus RNA-seq with DroNc-seq. Nat. Methods 14, 955–958 (2017).
- 9.
Shekhar, K. et al. Comprehensive classification of retinal bipolar neurons by single-cell transcriptomics. Cell 166, 1308–1323.e30 (2016).
- 10.
Zeisel, A. et al. Cell types in the mouse cortex and hippocampus revealed by single-cell RNA-seq. Science 347, 1138–1142 (2015).
- 11.
Marques, S. et al. Oligodendrocyte heterogeneity in the mouse juvenile and adult central nervous system. Science 352, 1326–1329 (2016).
- 12.
Grün, D. et al. Single-cell messenger RNA sequencing reveals rare intestinal cell types. Nature 525, 251–255 (2015).
- 13.
Villani, A.-C. et al. Single-cell RNA-seq reveals new types of human blood dendritic cells, monocytes, and progenitors. Science 356, eaah4573 (2017).
- 14.
Halpern, K.B. et al. Single-cell spatial reconstruction reveals global division of labour in the mammalian liver. Nature 542, 352–356 (2017).
- 15.
La Manno, G. et al. Molecular diversity of midbrain development in mouse, human, and stem cells. Cell 167, 566–580. e19 (2016).
- 16.
Trapnell, C. et al. The dynamics and regulators of cell fate decisions are revealed by pseudotemporal ordering of single cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 381–386 (2014).
- 17.
Setty, M. et al. Wishbone identifies bifurcating developmental trajectories from single-cell data. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 637–645 (2016).
- 18.
Rizvi, A.H. et al. Single-cell topological RNA-seq analysis reveals insights into cellular differentiation and development. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 551–560 (2017).
- 19.
Shin, J. et al. Single-cell RNA-Seq with waterfall reveals molecular cascades underlying adult neurogenesis. Cell Stem Cell 17, 360–372 (2015).
- 20.
Furchtgott, L.A., Melton, S., Menon, V. & Ramanathan, S. Discovering sparse transcription factor codes for cell states and state transitions during development. eLife 6, e20488 (2017).
- 21.
Kretzschmar, K. & Watt, F.M. Lineage tracing. Cell 148, 33–45 (2012).
- 22.
Woodworth, M.B., Girskis, K.M. & Walsh, C.A. Building a lineage from single cells: genetic techniques for cell lineage tracking. Nat. Rev. Genet. 18, 230–244 (2017).
- 23.
McKenna, A. et al. Whole-organism lineage tracing by combinatorial and cumulative genome editing. Science 353, aaf7907 (2016).
- 24.
Junker, J.P. et al. Massively parallel clonal analysis using CRISPR/Cas9 induced genetic scars. Preprint at bioRxiv https://dx.doi.org/10.1101/056499 (2017).
- 25.
Frieda, K.L. et al. Synthetic recording and in situ readout of lineage information in single cells. Nature 541, 107–111 (2017).
- 26.
Perli, S.D., Cui, C.H. & Lu, T.K. Continuous genetic recording with self-targeting CRISPR-Cas in human cells. Science 353, aag0511 (2016).
- 27.
Kalhor, R., Mali, P. & Church, G.M. Rapidly evolving homing CRISPR barcodes. Nat. Methods 14, 195–200 (2017).
- 28.
Schmidt, S.T., Zimmerman, S.M., Wang, J., Kim, S.K. & Quake, S.R. Quantitative analysis of synthetic cell lineage tracing using nuclease barcoding. ACS Synth. Biol. 6, 936–942 (2017).
- 29.
Satija, R., Farrell, J.A., Gennert, D., Schier, A.F. & Regev, A. Spatial reconstruction of single-cell gene expression data. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 495–502 (2015).
- 30.
Howe, D.G. et al. ZFIN, the Zebrafish Model Organism Database: increased support for mutants and transgenics. Nucleic Acids Res. 41, D854–D860 (2013).
- 31.
Wilson, S.W., Brand, M. & Eisen, J.S. Patterning the zebrafish central nervous system. Results Probl. Cell Differ. 40, 181–215 (2002).
- 32.
Venero Galanternik, M. et al. A novel perivascular cell population in the zebrafish brain. eLife 6, e24369 (2017).
- 33.
Schmidt, R., Strähle, U. & Scholpp, S. Neurogenesis in zebrafish - from embryo to adult. Neural Dev. 8, 3 (2013).
- 34.
Zeng, X.-X.I., Wilm, T.P., Sepich, D.S. & Solnica-Krezel, L. Apelin and its receptor control heart field formation during zebrafish gastrulation. Dev. Cell 12, 391–402 (2007).
- 35.
Thyme, S.B. & Schier, A.F. Polq-mediated end joining is essential for surviving DNA double-strand breaks during early zebrafish development. Cell Rep. 15, 1611–1613 (2016).
- 36.
van Overbeek, M. et al. DNA repair profiling reveals nonrandom outcomes at Cas9-mediated breaks. Mol. Cell 63, 633–646 (2016).
- 37.
Woo, K. & Fraser, S.E. Order and coherence in the fate map of the zebrafish nervous system. Development 121, 2595–2609 (1995).
- 38.
Solek, C.M., Feng, S., Perin, S., Weinschutz Mendes, H. & Ekker, M. Lineage tracing of dlx1a/2a and dlx5a/6a expressing cells in the developing zebrafish brain. Dev. Biol. 427, 131–147 (2017).
- 39.
Förster, D. et al. Genetic targeting and anatomical registration of neuronal populations in the zebrafish brain with a new set of BAC transgenic tools. Sci. Rep. 7, 5230 (2017).
- 40.
Herget, U. & Ryu, S. Coexpression analysis of nine neuropeptides in the neurosecretory preoptic area of larval zebrafish. Front. Neuroanat. 9, 2 (2015).
- 41.
Grandel, H., Kaslin, J., Ganz, J., Wenzel, I. & Brand, M. Neural stem cells and neurogenesis in the adult zebrafish brain: origin, proliferation dynamics, migration and cell fate. Dev. Biol. 295, 263–277 (2006).
- 42.
Chen, R., Wu, X., Jiang, L. & Zhang, Y. Single-cell RNA-Seq reveals hypothalamic cell diversity. Cell Rep. 18, 3227–3241 (2017).
- 43.
Spanjaard, B. et al. Simultaneous lineage tracing and cell type identification using CRISPR–Cas9-induced genetic scars. Nat. Biotechnol. https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4124 (in the press).
- 44.
Alemany, A., Florescu, M., Baron, C.S., Peterson-Maduro, J. & van Oudenaarden, A. Whole-organism clone tracing using single-cell sequencing. Nature http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature25969 (2018).
- 45.
Chen, K.H., Boettiger, A.N., Moffitt, J.R., Wang, S. & Zhuang, X. RNA imaging. Spatially resolved, highly multiplexed RNA profiling in single cells. Science 348, aaa6090 (2015).
- 46.
Shah, S., Lubeck, E., Zhou, W. & Cai, L. In situ transcription profiling of single cells reveals spatial organization of cells in the mouse hippocampus. Neuron 92, 342–357 (2016).
- 47.
Karaiskos, N. et al. TheDrosophila embryo at single-cell transcriptome resolution. Science 358, 194–199 (2017).
- 48.
Achim, K. et al. High-throughput spatial mapping of single-cell RNA-seq data to tissue of origin. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 503–509 (2015).
- 49.
Pei, W. et al. Polylox barcoding reveals haematopoietic stem cell fates realized in vivo. Nature 548, 456–460 (2017).
- 50.
Huang, C.-J., Tu, C.-T., Hsiao, C.-D., Hsieh, F.-J. & Tsai, H.-J. Germ-line transmission of a myocardium-specific GFP transgene reveals critical regulatory elements in the cardiac myosin light chain 2 promoter of zebrafish. Dev. Dyn. 228, 30–40 (2003).
- 51.
Yin, L. et al. Multiplex conditional mutagenesis using transgenic expression of Cas9 and sgRNAs. Genetics 200, 431–441 (2015).
- 52.
Ablain, J., Durand, E.M., Yang, S., Zhou, Y. & Zon, L.I.A. A CRISPR/Cas9 vector system for tissue-specific gene disruption in zebrafish. Dev. Cell 32, 756–764 (2015).
- 53.
Kwan, K.M. et al. The Tol2kit: a multisite gateway-based construction kit for Tol2 transposon transgenesis constructs. Dev. Dyn. 236, 3088–3099 (2007).
- 54.
Pan, Y.A. et al. Zebrabow: multispectral cell labeling for cell tracing and lineage analysis in zebrafish. Development 140, 2835–2846 (2013).
- 55.
Zilionis, R. et al. Single-cell barcoding and sequencing using droplet microfluidics. Nat. Protoc. 12, 44–73 (2017).
- 56.
Pandey, S., Shekhar, K., Regev, A. & Schier, A.F. Comprehensive identification and spatial mapping of habenular neuronal types using single-cell RNA-seq. Curr. Biol. in the press.
- 57.
Quadrato, G. et al. Cell diversity and network dynamics in photosensitive human brain organoids. Nature 545, 48–53 (2017).
- 58.
Qiu, X. et al. Reversed graph embedding resolves complex single-cell trajectories. Nat. Methods 14, 979–982 (2017).
- 59.
Rice, P., Longden, I. & Bleasby, A. EMBOSS: the European Molecular Biology Open Software Suite. Trends Genet. 16, 276–277 (2000).
- 60.
Felsenstein, J. PHYLIP - Phylogeny Inference Package (Version 3.2). Cladistics 5, 164–166 (1989).
Acknowledgements
We thank G. Findlay and members of the Schier laboratory, particularly J. Farrell, for discussion and advice, the Bauer Core Facility (Harvard) and the Molecular Biology Core Facility (Dana Farber Cancer Institute) for sequencing services, and the Harvard zebrafish facility staff for technical support. This work was supported by a postdoctoral fellowship from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research to B.R., an HHMI Fellowship from the Life Sciences Research Foundation and 1K99GM121852 to D.E.W., a fellowship from the NIH/NHLBI (T32HL007312) to A.M., a Burroughs-Wellcome Fund CASI award and an Edward Mallinckrodt, Jr. Foundation grant to A.M.K., a Paul G. Allen Family Foundation grant and an NIH Director's Pioneer Award (DP1HG007811) to J.S., a postdoctoral fellowship from the American Cancer Society to J.A.G., NIH grants U01MH109560, R01HD85905 and DP1 HD094764-01 to A.F.S., and an Allen Discovery Center grant to A.F.S. and J.S. J.S. is an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Cell types, spatial context and gene expression patterns within the juvenile zebrafish brain.
- 2.
Select marker gene expression
- 3.
Hierarchical clustering of identified cell types using average gene expression signatures
- 4.
Iterative clustering of brain regions.
- 5.
Intra-site edit diversity at each GESTALT barcode target site
- 6.
Editing patterns of scGESTALT barcodes
- 7.
A reconstructed lineage tree of a single juvenile zebrafish brain generated using scGESTALT
- 8.
Lineage relationships identified by scGESTALT
- 9.
Barcodes shared between progenitor and differentiated cell types
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–9
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Table 1
Sequences of oligonucleotides used in this study.
- 4.
Supplementary Note 1
Glossary of Terms
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Dataset 1
Description of samples for transcriptome and scGESTALT analyses.
- 2.
Supplementary Dataset 2
Differential gene expression analysis of broadly defined cell type clusters and their proportions as a percentage of the total dataset.
- 3.
Supplementary Dataset 3
Regional and marker description of broadly defined cell type clusters.
- 4.
Supplementary Dataset 4
Differential gene expression analysis of subclusters resulting from iterative clustering.
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.