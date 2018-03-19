Base editing with a Cpf1–cytidine deaminase fusion

Abstract
The targeting range of CRISPR–Cas9 base editors (BEs) is limited by their G/C-rich protospacer-adjacent motif (PAM) sequences. To overcome this limitation, we developed a CRISPR–Cpf1-based BE by fusing the rat cytosine deaminase APOBEC1 to a catalytically inactive version of Lachnospiraceae bacterium Cpf1. The base editor recognizes a T-rich PAM sequence and catalyzes C-to-T conversion in human cells, while inducing low levels of indels, non-C-to-T substitutions and off-target editing.
Accessions
Primary accessions
Gene Expression Omnibus
Acknowledgements
This work was supported by grants 2014CB910600 (L.Y.) from MOST; grants 31600619 (B.Y.), 31600654 (J.C.), 31471241 (L.Y.), 31730111 (L.Y.) and 91540115 (L.Y.) from NSFC; and grants 16PJ1407000 (J.C.) and 16PJ1407500 (B.Y.) from the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
dLbCpf1-BE0 but not dAsCpf1-BE0 induced C-to-T base editing in the episomal shuttle vector system
- 2.
Effect of crRNA spacer length on editing efficiency
- 3.
The internal NLS (iNLS) between dCpf1 and UGI is crucial for base editing induced by dCpf1-BE0
- 4.
Additional N-terminal NLS enhanced the base-editing efficiency of dCpf1-BE in genomic DNA
- 5.
Features of dCpf1-BE-induced base editing
- 6.
Base editing was induced by dCpf1-BE in U2OS cells
- 7.
Determination of base editing induced by dCpf1-BE at predicted off-target sites
- 8.
No substantial C-to-T editing was detected in the region outside of the spacer
- 9.
Multiple C-to-T editing was induced by dCpf1-BE when more than one cytosine was in the spacer region
- 10.
W90Y and R126E mutations in rat APOBEC1 (rA1) narrowed the base-editing window to 3 nt
- 11.
The fusion of three copies of 2A-UGI sequences did not substantially affect editing efficiency and induced no detectable indel formation
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–11, Supplementary Tables 1 and 2, and Supplementary Notes 1 and 2
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 3
Calculation of indels
- 2.
Supplementary Table 4
Calculation of base substitutions