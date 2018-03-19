Brief Communication

Base editing with a Cpf1–cytidine deaminase fusion

Received:
Accepted:
Published:

Abstract

The targeting range of CRISPR–Cas9 base editors (BEs) is limited by their G/C-rich protospacer-adjacent motif (PAM) sequences. To overcome this limitation, we developed a CRISPR–Cpf1-based BE by fusing the rat cytosine deaminase APOBEC1 to a catalytically inactive version of Lachnospiraceae bacterium Cpf1. The base editor recognizes a T-rich PAM sequence and catalyzes C-to-T conversion in human cells, while inducing low levels of indels, non-C-to-T substitutions and off-target editing.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $250

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

Accessions

Primary accessions

Gene Expression Omnibus

References

  1. 1.

    , , , & Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).

  2. 2.

    et al. Science 353, aaf8729 (2016).

  3. 3.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 435–437 (2017).

  4. 4.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 438–440 (2017).

  5. 5.

    et al. Protein Cell 8, 776–779 (2017).

  6. 6.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 371–376 (2017).

  7. 7.

    et al. Nature 523, 481–485 (2015).

  8. 8.

    et al. Cell 163, 759–771 (2015).

  9. 9.

    et al. Cell 165, 949–962 (2016).

  10. 10.

    , & Nature 546, 559–563 (2017).

  11. 11.

    , & Mol. Cell 66, 221–233.e224 (2017).

  12. 12.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 863–868 (2016).

  13. 13.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 869–874 (2016).

  14. 14.

    et al. Nat. Commun. 8, 15058 (2017).

  15. 15.

    , & eLife 3, e02001 (2014).

  16. 16.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 431–434 (2017).

  17. 17.

    et al. Sci. Adv. 3, eaao4774 (2017).

  18. 18.

    et al. Nat. Methods 14, 153–159 (2017).

  19. 19.

    , & Bioinformatics 30, 1473–1475 (2014).

  20. 20.

    et al. Nat. Commun. 8, 15790 (2017).

  21. 21.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 789–792 (2017).

  22. 22.

    et al. Cell Res. 27, 1289–1292 (2017).

  23. 23.

    et al. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 1, 0066 (2017).

Download references

Acknowledgements

This work was supported by grants 2014CB910600 (L.Y.) from MOST; grants 31600619 (B.Y.), 31600654 (J.C.), 31471241 (L.Y.), 31730111 (L.Y.) and 91540115 (L.Y.) from NSFC; and grants 16PJ1407000 (J.C.) and 16PJ1407500 (B.Y.) from the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission.

Author information

    • Xiaosa Li
    • , Ying Wang
    • , Yajing Liu
    •  & Bei Yang

    These authors contributed equally to this work.

Affiliations

  1. School of Life Science and Technology, ShanghaiTech University, Shanghai, China.

    • Xiaosa Li
    • , Yajing Liu
    • , Xiao Wang
    • , Zongyang Lu
    • , Yuxi Zhang
    • , Jing Wu
    • , Xingxu Huang
    •  & Jia Chen

  2. Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, China.

    • Xiaosa Li
    • , Yajing Liu
    • , Xiao Wang
    •  & Zongyang Lu

  3. University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.

    • Xiaosa Li
    • , Yajing Liu
    • , Xiao Wang
    •  & Zongyang Lu

  4. Key Laboratory of Computational Biology, CAS-MPG Partner Institute for Computational Biology, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, China.

    • Ying Wang
    • , Jia Wei
    •  & Li Yang

  5. Shanghai Institute for Advanced Immunochemical Studies, ShanghaiTech University, Shanghai, China.

    • Bei Yang

Authors

  1. Search for Xiaosa Li in:

  2. Search for Ying Wang in:

  3. Search for Yajing Liu in:

  4. Search for Bei Yang in:

  5. Search for Xiao Wang in:

  6. Search for Jia Wei in:

  7. Search for Zongyang Lu in:

  8. Search for Yuxi Zhang in:

  9. Search for Jing Wu in:

  10. Search for Xingxu Huang in:

  11. Search for Li Yang in:

  12. Search for Jia Chen in:

Contributions

J.C., X.H. and L.Y. conceived, designed and supervised the project. J.C. managed the project. X.L. and Y.L. performed most experiments on plasmid construction and cell culture with the help of X.W., Z.L., Y.Z. and J. Wu. J. Wei. prepared libraries for deep sequencing, and Y.W. performed bioinformatics analyses, supervised by L.Y. J.C., B.Y. and L.Y. wrote the paper with input from all authors.

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing financial interests.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Xingxu Huang or Li Yang or Jia Chen.

Integrated supplementary information

Supplementary figures

  1. 1.

    dLbCpf1-BE0 but not dAsCpf1-BE0 induced C-to-T base editing in the episomal shuttle vector system

  2. 2.

    Effect of crRNA spacer length on editing efficiency

  3. 3.

    The internal NLS (iNLS) between dCpf1 and UGI is crucial for base editing induced by dCpf1-BE0

  4. 4.

    Additional N-terminal NLS enhanced the base-editing efficiency of dCpf1-BE in genomic DNA

  5. 5.

    Features of dCpf1-BE-induced base editing

  6. 6.

    Base editing was induced by dCpf1-BE in U2OS cells

  7. 7.

    Determination of base editing induced by dCpf1-BE at predicted off-target sites

  8. 8.

    No substantial C-to-T editing was detected in the region outside of the spacer

  9. 9.

    Multiple C-to-T editing was induced by dCpf1-BE when more than one cytosine was in the spacer region

  10. 10.

    W90Y and R126E mutations in rat APOBEC1 (rA1) narrowed the base-editing window to 3 nt

  11. 11.

    The fusion of three copies of 2A-UGI sequences did not substantially affect editing efficiency and induced no detectable indel formation

Supplementary information

PDF files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Text and Figures

    Supplementary Figures 1–11, Supplementary Tables 1 and 2, and Supplementary Notes 1 and 2

  2. 2.

    Life Sciences Reporting Summary

Excel files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Table 3

    Calculation of indels

  2. 2.

    Supplementary Table 4

    Calculation of base substitutions