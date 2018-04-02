Integrating single-cell transcriptomic data across different conditions, technologies, and species

1. Klein, A.M. et al. Droplet barcoding for single-cell transcriptomics applied to embryonic stem cells . Cell 161, 1187–1201 (2015).

2. Zilionis, R. et al. Single-cell barcoding and sequencing using droplet microfluidics . Nat. Protoc. 12, 44–73 (2017).

3. Macosko, E.Z. et al. Highly parallel genome-wide expression profiling of individual cells using nanoliter droplets . Cell 161, 1202–1214 (2015).

4. Zheng, G.X.Y. et al. Massively parallel digital transcriptional profiling of single cells . Nat. Commun. 8, 14049 (2017).

5. Shekhar, K. et al. Comprehensive classification of retinal bipolar neurons by single-cell transcriptomics . Cell 166, 1308–1323.e30 (2016).

6. Villani, A.-C. et al. Single-cell RNA-seq reveals new types of human blood dendritic cells, monocytes, and progenitors . Science 356, eaah4573 (2017).

7. Trapnell, C. et al. The dynamics and regulators of cell fate decisions are revealed by pseudotemporal ordering of single cells . Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 381–386 (2014).

8. Welch, J.D., Hartemink, A.J. & Prins, J.F. SLICER: inferring branched, nonlinear cellular trajectories from single cell RNA-seq data . Genome Biol. 17, 106 (2016).

9. Satija, R., Farrell, J.A., Gennert, D., Schier, A.F. & Regev, A. Spatial reconstruction of single-cell gene expression data . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 495–502 (2015).

10. Achim, K. et al. High-throughput spatial mapping of single-cell RNA-seq data to tissue of origin . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 503–509 (2015).

11. DeLaughter, D.M. et al. Single-cell resolution of temporal gene expression during heart development . Dev. Cell 39, 480–490 (2016).

12. Bendall, S.C. et al. Single-cell trajectory detection uncovers progression and regulatory coordination in human B cell development . Cell 157, 714–725 (2014).

13. Blakeley, P. et al. Defining the three cell lineages of the human blastocyst by single-cell RNA-seq . Development 142, 3613 (2015).

14. Johnson, M.B. et al. Single-cell analysis reveals transcriptional heterogeneity of neural progenitors in human cortex . Nat. Neurosci. 18, 1–30 (2015).

15. Regev, A. et al. The Human Cell Atlas . Elife 6, 1–30 (2017).

16. Kharchenko, P.V., Silberstein, L. & Scadden, D.T. Bayesian approach to single-cell differential expression analysis . Nat. Methods 11, 740–742 (2014).

17. Finak, G. et al. MAST: a flexible statistical framework for assessing transcriptional changes and characterizing heterogeneity in single-cell RNA sequencing data . Genome Biol. 16, 278 (2015).

18. Wang, B., Zhu, J., Pierson, E., Ramazzotti, D. & Batzoglou, S. Visualization and analysis of single-cell RNA-seq data by kernel-based similarity learning . Nat. Methods 14, 414–416 (2017).

19. Kiselev, V.Y. et al. SC3: consensus clustering of single-cell RNA-seq data . Nat. Methods 14, 483–486 (2017).

20. Lin, P., Troup, M. & Ho, J.W.K. CIDR: Ultrafast and accurate clustering through imputation for single-cell RNA-seq data . Genome Biol. 18, 59 (2017).

21. Prabhakaran, S., Azizi, E. & Pe'er, D. Dirichlet process mixture model for correcting technical variation in single-cell gene expression data. Proc. 33rd Int. Conf . Mach. Learn. 48, 1070–1079 (2016).

22. Ntranos, V., Kamath, G.M., Zhang, J.M., Pachter, L. & Tse, D.N. Fast and accurate single-cell RNA-seq analysis by clustering of transcript-compatibility counts . Genome Biol. 17, 112 (2016).

23. Xu, C. & Su, Z. Identification of cell types from single-cell transcriptomes using a novel clustering method . Bioinformatics 31, 1974–1980 (2015).

24. Lei, Z., Bai, Q., He, R. & Li, S.Z. Face shape recovery from a single image using CCA mapping between tensor spaces . 26th IEEE Conf. Comput. Vis. Pattern Recognition, CVPR doi:10.1109/CVPR.2008.4587341 (2008).

25. Zhou, F. & Torre, F. in Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems 22; NIPS 2009 (eds. Y. Bengio, Y., Schuurmans, D., Lafferty, J.D., Williams, C.K.I. & Culotta, A.) https://papers.nips.cc/paper/3728-canonical-time-warping-for-alignment-of-human-behavior (Neural Information Processing Systems Foundation, Inc., 2009).

26. Wang, C. & Mahadevan, S. in Proc. Twenty-Second International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Vol. 2 (ed. Walsh, T.) 1541–1546 (AAAI, 2011).

27. Huang, H., He, H., Fan, X. & Zhang, J. Super-resolution of human face image using canonical correlation analysis . Pattern Recognit. 43, 2532–2543 (2010).

28. Hotelling, H. Relations between two sets of variates . Biometrika 28, 321–377 (1936).

29. Hardoon, D.R., Szedmak, S. & Shawe-Taylor, J. Canonical correlation analysis: an overview with application to learning methods . Neural Comput. 16, 2639–2664 (2004).

30. Witten, D.M., Tibshirani, R. & Hastie, T. A penalized matrix decomposition, with applications to sparse principal components and canonical correlation analysis . Biostatistics 10, 515–534 (2009).

31. Lê Cao, K.-A., Martin, P.G., Robert-Granié, C. & Besse, P. Sparse canonical methods for biological data integration: application to a cross-platform study . BMC Bioinformatics 10, 34 (2009).

32. Waaijenborg, S., Verselewel de Witt Hamer, P.C. & Zwinderman, A.H. Quantifying the association between gene expressions and DNA-markers by penalized canonical correlation analysis . Stat. Appl. Genet. Mol. Biol. 7, e3 (2008).

33. Kettenring, J. Canonical analysis of several sets of variables . Biometrika 58, 433–451 (1971).

34. Nielsen, A.A. Multiset canonical correlations analysis and multispectral, truly multitemporal remote sensing data . IEEE Trans. Image Process. 11, 293–305 (2002).

35. Berndt, D. & Clifford, J. Using dynamic time warping to find patterns in time series . Work. Knowl. Knowl. Discov. Databases 398, 359–370 (1994).

36. Kang, H.M. et al. Multiplexed droplet single-cell RNA-sequencing using natural genetic variation . Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 89–94 (2018).

37. Nestorowa, S. et al. A single-cell resolution map of mouse hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell differentiation . Blood 128, e20–e31 (2016).

38. Paul, F. et al. Transcriptional heterogeneity and lineage commitment in myeloid progenitors . Cell 163, 1663–1677 (2015).

39. Adolfsson, J. et al. Identification of Flt3+ lympho-myeloid stem cells lacking erythro-megakaryocytic potential a revised road map for adult blood lineage commitment . Cell 121, 295–306 (2005).

40. Lacar, B. et al. Corrigendum: nuclear RNA-seq of single neurons reveals molecular signatures of activation . Nat. Commun. 8, 15047 (2017).

41. Poli, A. et al. CD56bright natural killer (NK) cells: an important NK cell subset . Immunology 126, 458–465 (2009).

42. Baron, M. et al. A single-cell transcriptomic map of the human and mouse pancreas reveals inter- and intra-cell population structure . Cell Syst. 3, 346–360.e4 (2016).

43. Scheuner, D. & Kaufman, R.J. The unfolded protein response: a pathway that links insulin demand with β-cell failure and diabetes . Endocr. Rev. 29, 317–333 (2008).

44. Walter, W., Sánchez-Cabo, F. & Ricote, M. GOplot: an R package for visually combining expression data with functional analysis . Bioinformatics 31, 2912–2914 (2015).

45. Jiang, H.-Y. et al. Activating transcription factor 3 is integral to the eukaryotic initiation factor 2 kinase stress response . Mol. Cell. Biol. 24, 1365–1377 (2004).

46. Papa, F.R. Endoplasmic reticulum stress, pancreatic β-cell degeneration, and diabetes . Cold Spring Harb. Perspect. Med. 2, a007666 (2012).

47. Conesa, A. et al. A survey of best practices for RNA-seq data analysis . Genome Biol. 17, 13 (2016).

48. Johnson, W.E., Li, C. & Rabinovic, A. Adjusting batch effects in microarray expression data using empirical Bayes methods . Biostatistics 8, 118–127 (2007).

49. Ritchie, M.E. et al. limma powers differential expression analyses for RNA-sequencing and microarray studies . Nucleic Acids Res. 43, e47 (2015).

50. Lake, B.B. et al. Neuronal subtypes and diversity revealed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing of the human brain . Science 352, 1586–1590 (2016).

51. Ziegenhain, C. et al. Comparative analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing methods . Mol. Cell 65, 631–643.e4 (2017).

52. Svensson, V. et al. Power analysis of single-cell RNA-sequencing experiments . Nat. Methods 14, 381–387 (2017).

53. Junker, J.P. et al. Genome-wide RNA tomography in the zebrafish embryo . Cell 159, 662–675 (2014).

54. Lee, J.H. et al. Highly multiplexed subcellular RNA sequencing in situ . Science 343, 1360–1363 (2014).

55. Ståhl, P.L. et al. Visualization and analysis of gene expression in tissue sections by spatial transcriptomics . Science 353, 78–82 (2016).

56. Scialdone, A. et al. Resolving early mesoderm diversification through single-cell expression profiling . Nature 535, 289–293 (2016).

57. Tirosh, I. et al. Dissecting the multicellular ecosystem of metastatic melanoma by single-cell RNA-seq . Science 352, 189–196 (2016).

58. Ilicic, T. et al. Classification of low quality cells from single-cell RNA-seq data . Genome Biol. 17, 29 (2016).

59. Dudoit, S., Fridlyans, J. & Speed, T.P. Comparison of discrimination methods for the classification of tumors using gene expression data . J. Am. Stat. Assoc. 97, 77–87 (2002).

60. Tibshirani, R., Hastie, T., Narasimhan, B. & Chu, G. Class prediction by nearest shrunken centroids, with applications to DNA microarrays . Stat. Sci. 18, 104–117 (2003).

61. Baglama, J. & Reichel, L. Augmented implicitly restarted lanczos bidiagonalization methods . SIAM J. Sci. Comput. (2005).

62. Giorgino, T. Computing and visualizing dynamic time warping alignments in R: the dtw package . J. Stat. Softw. 31, 1–24 (2009).

63. Waltman, L. & Van Eck, N.J. A smart local moving algorithm for large-scale modularity-based community detection . Eur. Phys. J. B 86, 1–33 (2013).

64. Van Der Maaten, L. Accelerating t-SNE using tree-based algorithms . J. Mach. Learn. Res. 15, 1–21 (2014).

65. Richards, J. diffusionMap: diffusion map . (2014) at https://cran.r-project.org/package=diffusionMap.

66. Hastie, T. & Stuetzle, W. Principal curves . J. Am. Stat. Assoc. 84, 502 (1989).

67. S original by Trevor Hastie R port by Andreas Weingessel. princurve: Fits a Principal Curve in Arbitrary Dimension . https://cran.r-project.org/package=princurve (2013).

68. Tseng, G.C., Ghosh, D. & Feingold, E. Comprehensive literature review and statistical considerations for microarray meta-analysis . Nucleic Acids Res. 40, 3785–3799 (2012).

69. Kuleshov, M.V. et al. Enrichr: a comprehensive gene set enrichment analysis web server 2016 update . Nucleic Acids Res. 44, W90–W97 (2016).

70. Mayer, C. et al. Developmental diversification of cortical inhibitory interneurons . Nature 555, 457–462 (2018).