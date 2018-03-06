An archive written in DNA

New research sets a world record in the volume of data stored in and retrieved from DNA.
References
- 1.
Organick, L. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 242–248 (2018).
- 2.
Wiener, N. US News & World Report, 02–24, 84–86 (1964).
- 3.
Church, G.M., Gao, Y. & Kosuri, S. Science 337, 1628 (2012).
- 4.
Goldman, N. et al. Nature 494, 77–80 (2013).
- 5.
Grass, H. et al. Chem. Int. Ed. 54, 2552–2555 (2015).
- 6.
Erlich, Y. & Zielinski, D. Science 355, 950–954 (2017).
- 7.
Yazdi, S.M.H.T. et al. Sci. Rep. 1, 230–248 (2015).