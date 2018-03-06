Evidence for a mental health crisis in graduate education

With mental illness a growing concern within graduate education, data from a new survey should prompt both academia and policy makers to consider intervention strategies.
References
- 1.
Gewin, V. Nature 490, 299–301 (2012).
- 2.
UC Berkeley Graduate Assembly. Graduate Student Happiness and Well-being Report http://ga.berkeley.edu/wellbeingreport (2014).
- 3.
Smith, E. & Brooks, Z. Graduate Student Mental Health (University of Arizona, 2015).
- 4.
Löwe, B. et al. Med. Care 46, 266–274 (2008).
- 5.
Kocalevent, R.D., Hinz, A. & Brähler, E. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 35, 551–555 (2013).
- 6.
Dhejne, C., Van Vlerken, R., Heylens, G. & Arcelus, J. Int. Rev. Psychiatry 28, 44–57 (2016).
- 7.
Eaton, N.R. et al. J. Abnorm. Psychol. 121, 282–288 (2012).
- 8.
Hogan, V. et al. Ir. J. Psychol. 35, 133–150 (2014).
- 9.
Tenenbaum, H. et al. J. Vocat. Behav. 59, 326–341 (2001).
- 10.
Fuhrmann, C.N. Hum. Gene Ther. 27, 871–879 (2016).
- 11.
NIH Office of Intramural Training & Education. How to Teach and Advise on Career Development Topics for the Next Generation of Biomedical Scientists: a Train-the-Trainers Event https://www.training.nih.gov/train_the_trainers_2016 (NIH, 2016).
- 12.
Pryal, K.R.G. Disclosure Blues: Should You Tell Colleagues About Your Mental Illness? ChronicalVitae https://chroniclevitae.com/news/546-disclosure-blues-should-you-tell-colleagues-about-your-mental-illness (13 June 2014).
- 13.
Powell, K. Nature 538, 446–449 (2016).
Acknowledgements
The authors thank D. Story, Markey Cancer Center Research Communications Office, for graphic design assistance; P. Chambers of Versatile PhD for her comments on and aid in distributing the study survey; D. Weiss, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences (GSBS) at UT Health San Antonio for his guidance; and the GSBS for providing partial funding for the study. Lastly, the authors dedicate this body of work to all graduate trainees who persevere in silence to overcome mental health struggles.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
Self-Reported Institution