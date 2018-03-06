Careers and Recruitment

Evidence for a mental health crisis in graduate education

With mental illness a growing concern within graduate education, data from a new survey should prompt both academia and policy makers to consider intervention strategies.

Acknowledgements

The authors thank D. Story, Markey Cancer Center Research Communications Office, for graphic design assistance; P. Chambers of Versatile PhD for her comments on and aid in distributing the study survey; D. Weiss, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences (GSBS) at UT Health San Antonio for his guidance; and the GSBS for providing partial funding for the study. Lastly, the authors dedicate this body of work to all graduate trainees who persevere in silence to overcome mental health struggles.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Department of Pharmacology, UT Health San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, USA.

    • Teresa M Evans

  2. Department of Psychiatry, UT Health San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, USA.

    • Lindsay Bira

  3. Department of Biology, St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas, USA.

    • Jazmin Beltran Gastelum

  4. Markey Cancer Center, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    • L Todd Weiss
    •  & Nathan L Vanderford

  5. Department of Toxicology & Cancer Biology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    • Nathan L Vanderford

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing financial interests.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Teresa M Evans or Nathan L Vanderford.

