An alternative proposal to the destruction of abandoned human embryos

Affiliations

The Center for Human Reproduction, New York, New York, USA. Norbert Gleicher The Foundation for Reproductive Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Norbert Gleicher The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. Norbert Gleicher Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Vienna School of Medicine, Vienna, Austria. Norbert Gleicher New York University Langone Medical Center, Division of Medical Ethics, New York, New York, USA. Arthur L Caplan

Competing interests

N.G. is owner of The Center for Human Reproduction, a for-profit fertility center. He is co-inventor on a number of pending and already awarded US patents claiming therapeutic benefits from androgen supplementation in women with low functional ovarian reserve and relating to the FMR1 gene in a diagnostic function in female fertility. He receives royalties from Fertility Nutraceuticals, in which he also holds shares. N.G. is also a co-inventor of three pending AMH-related patent applications, and shareholder in OvaNova Laboratories.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Norbert Gleicher.