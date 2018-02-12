Sugar release and growth of biofuel crops are improved by downregulation of pectin biosynthesis

Abstract
Cell walls in crops and trees have been engineered for production of biofuels and commodity chemicals, but engineered varieties often fail multi-year field trials and are not commercialized. We engineered reduced expression of a pectin biosynthesis gene (Galacturonosyltransferase 4, GAUT4) in switchgrass and poplar, and find that this improves biomass yields and sugar release from biomass processing. Both traits were maintained in a 3-year field trial of GAUT4-knockdown switchgrass, with up to sevenfold increased saccharification and ethanol production and sixfold increased biomass yield compared with control plants. We show that GAUT4 is an α-1,4-galacturonosyltransferase that synthesizes homogalacturonan (HG). Downregulation of GAUT4 reduces HG and rhamnogalacturonan II (RGII), reduces wall calcium and boron, and increases extractability of cell wall sugars. Decreased recalcitrance in biomass processing and increased growth are likely due to reduced HG and RGII cross-linking in the cell wall.
References
- 1.
Lynd, L.R. et al. How biotech can transform biofuels. Nat. Biotechnol. 26, 169–172 (2008).
- 2.
Tan, H.T., Corbin, K.R. & Fincher, G.B. Emerging technologies for the production of renewable liquid transport fuels from biomass sources enriched in plant cell walls. Front. Plant Sci. 7, 1854 (2016).
- 3.
Himmel, M.E. et al. Biomass recalcitrance: engineering plants and enzymes for biofuels production. Science 315, 804–807 (2007).
- 4.
Baxter, H.L. et al. Two-year field analysis of reduced recalcitrance transgenic switchgrass. Plant Biotechnol. J. 12, 914–924 (2014).
- 5.
Bryan, A.C. et al. Knockdown of a laccase in Populus deltoides confers altered cell wall chemistry and increased sugar release. Plant Biotechnol. J. 14, 2010–2020 (2016).
- 6.
Shen, H. et al. A genomics approach to deciphering lignin biosynthesis in switchgrass. Plant Cell 25, 4342–4361 (2013).
- 7.
Van Acker, R. et al. Improved saccharification and ethanol yield from field-grown transgenic poplar deficient in cinnamoyl-CoA reductase. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 111, 845–850 (2014).
- 8.
Biswal, A.K. et al. Downregulation of GAUT12 in Populus deltoides by RNA silencing results in reduced recalcitrance, increased growth and reduced xylan and pectin in a woody biofuel feedstock. Biotechnol. Biofuels 8, 41 (2015).
- 9.
Peña, M.J. et al. Structural diversity of xylans in the cell walls of monocots. Planta 244, 589–606 (2016).
- 10.
Atmodjo, M.A., Hao, Z. & Mohnen, D. Evolving views of pectin biosynthesis. Annu. Rev. Plant Biol. 64, 747–779 (2013).
- 11.
Tan, L. et al. An Arabidopsis cell wall proteoglycan consists of pectin and arabinoxylan covalently linked to an arabinogalactan protein. Plant Cell 25, 270–287 (2013).
- 12.
Mortimer, J.C. et al. An unusual xylan in Arabidopsis primary cell walls is synthesised by GUX3, IRX9L, IRX10L and IRX14. Plant J. 83, 413–426 (2015).
- 13.
Pattathil, S. et al. A comprehensive toolkit of plant cell wall glycan-directed monoclonal antibodies. Plant Physiol. 153, 514–525 (2010).
- 14.
Mellerowicz, E.J. & Sundberg, B. Wood cell walls: biosynthesis, developmental dynamics and their implications for wood properties. Curr. Opin. Plant Biol. 11, 293–300 (2008).
- 15.
Carpita, N.C. & Gibeaut, D.M. Structural models of primary cell walls in flowering plants: consistency of molecular structure with the physical properties of the walls during growth. Plant J. 3, 1–30 (1993).
- 16.
Biswal, A.K. et al. Comparison of four glycosyl residue composition methods for effectiveness in detecting sugars from cell walls of dicot and grass tissues. Biotechnol. Biofuels 10, 182 (2017).
- 17.
Sterling, J.D. et al. Functional identification of an Arabidopsis pectin biosynthetic homogalacturonan galacturonosyltransferase. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 103, 5236–5241 (2006).
- 18.
Caffall, K.H., Pattathil, S., Phillips, S.E., Hahn, M.G. & Mohnen, D. Arabidopsis thaliana T-DNA mutants implicate GAUT genes in the biosynthesis of pectin and xylan in cell walls and seed testa. Mol. Plant 2, 1000–1014 (2009).
- 19.
Atmodjo, M.A. et al. Galacturonosyltransferase (GAUT)1 and GAUT7 are the core of a plant cell wall pectin biosynthetic homogalacturonan:galacturonosyltransferase complex. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 108, 20225–20230 (2011).
- 20.
Zhang, J.Y. et al. Development of an integrated transcript sequence database and a gene expression atlas for gene discovery and analysis in switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.). Plant J. 74, 160–173 (2013).
- 21.
Fu, C. et al. Genetic manipulation of lignin reduces recalcitrance and improves ethanol production from switchgrass. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 108, 3803–3808 (2011).
- 22.
Hao, Z. et al. Loss of Arabidopsis GAUT12/IRX8 causes anther indehiscence and leads to reduced G lignin associated with altered matrix polysaccharide deposition. Front. Plant Sci. 5, 357 (2014).
- 23.
Pattathil, S., Avci, U., Miller, J.S. & Hahn, M.G. Immunological approaches to plant cell wall and biomass characterization: Glycome Profiling. Methods Mol. Biol. 908, 61–72 (2012).
- 24.
de Godoy, F. et al. Galacturonosyltransferase 4 silencing alters pectin composition and carbon partitioning in tomato. J. Exp. Bot. 64, 2449–2466 (2013).
- 25.
Chandra, R.P. & Saddler, J.N. Use of the Simons' staining technique to assess cellulose accessibility in pretreated substrates. Ind. Biotechnol. (New Rochelle N.Y.) 8, 230–237 (2012).
- 26.
Caffall, K.H. & Mohnen, D. The structure, function, and biosynthesis of plant cell wall pectic polysaccharides. Carbohydr. Res. 344, 1879–1900 (2009).
- 27.
Levesque-Tremblay, G., Pelloux, J., Braybrook, S.A. & Müller, K. Tuning of pectin methylesterification: consequences for cell wall biomechanics and development. Planta 242, 791–811 (2015).
- 28.
Hocq, L., Pelloux, J. & Lefebvre, V. Connecting homogalacturonan-type pectin remodeling to acid growth. Trends Plant Sci. 22, 20–29 (2017).
- 29.
Thakur, B.R., Singh, R.K. & Handa, A.K. Chemistry and uses of pectin–a review. Crit. Rev. Food Sci. Nutr. 37, 47–73 (1997).
- 30.
Peaucelle, A., Braybrook, S. & Höfte, H. Cell wall mechanics and growth control in plants: the role of pectins revisited. Front. Plant Sci. 3, 121 (2012).
- 31.
Goldberg, R., Morvan, C., Jauneau, A. & Jarvis, M.C. in Pectins and Pectinases vol. 14. (eds. Visser, J. & Voragen, A.G.J.) 151–172 (Elsevier Science B.V., Amsterdam, 1996).
- 32.
Mohnen, D. Pectin structure and biosynthesis. Curr. Opin. Plant Biol. 11, 266–277 (2008).
- 33.
Harholt, J., Suttangkakul, A. & Vibe Scheller, H. Biosynthesis of pectin. Plant Physiol. 153, 384–395 (2010).
- 34.
Wang, T. & Hong, M. Solid-state NMR investigations of cellulose structure and interactions with matrix polysaccharides in plant primary cell walls. J. Exp. Bot. 67, 503–514 (2016).
- 35.
Domozych, D.S. et al. Pectin metabolism and assembly in the cell wall of the charophyte green alga Penium margaritaceum. Plant Physiol. 165, 105–118 (2014).
- 36.
Voxeur, A. & Höfte, H. Cell wall integrity signaling in plants: “To grow or not to grow that's the question”. Glycobiology 26, 950–960 (2016).
- 37.
Singh, B. et al. A specialized outer layer of the primary cell wall joins elongating cotton fibers into tissue-like bundles. Plant Physiol. 150, 684–699 (2009).
- 38.
O'Neill, M.A., Ishii, T., Albersheim, P. & Darvill, A.G. Rhamnogalacturonan II: structure and function of a borate cross-linked cell wall pectic polysaccharide. Annu. Rev. Plant Biol. 55, 109–139 (2004).
- 39.
Darvill, A.G., McNeil, M. & Albersheim, P. Structure of plant cell walls: VIII. A new pectic polysaccharide. Plant Physiol. 62, 418–422 (1978).
- 40.
Liu, X.L. et al. Male gametophyte defective 4 encodes a rhamnogalacturonan II xylosyltransferase and is important for growth of pollen tubes and roots in Arabidopsis. Plant J. 65, 647–660 (2011).
- 41.
O'Neill, M.A., Eberhard, S., Albersheim, P. & Darvill, A.G. Requirement of borate cross-linking of cell wall rhamnogalacturonan II for Arabidopsis growth. Science 294, 846–849 (2001).
- 42.
Lamport, D.T. & Várnai, P. Periplasmic arabinogalactan glycoproteins act as a calcium capacitor that regulates plant growth and development. New Phytol. 197, 58–64 (2013).
- 43.
Knox, J.P., Linstead, P.J., King, J., Cooper, C. & Roberts, K. Pectin esterification is spatially regulated both within cell walls and between developing tissues of root apices. Planta 181, 512–521 (1990).
- 44.
Willats, W.G. et al. Analysis of pectic epitopes recognised by hybridoma and phage display monoclonal antibodies using defined oligosaccharides, polysaccharides, and enzymatic degradation. Carbohydr. Res. 327, 309–320 (2000).
- 45.
Tilman, D., Balzer, C., Hill, J. & Befort, B.L. Global food demand and the sustainable intensification of agriculture. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 108, 20260–20264 (2011).
- 46.
Dumitrache, A. et al. Transgenic switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.) targeted for reduced recalcitrance to bioconversion: a 2-year comparative analysis of field-grown lines modified for target gene or genetic element expression. Plant Biotechnol. J. 15, 688–697 (2017).
- 47.
Zhou, Y. et al. RNAi-directed down-regulation of RSV results in increased resistance in rice (Oryza sativa L.). Biotechnol. Lett. 34, 965–972 (2012).
- 48.
Noman, A., Aqeel, M. & He, S. CRISPR-Cas9: tool for qualitative and quantitative plant genome editing. Front. Plant Sci. 7, 1740 (2016).
- 49.
Biswal, A.K. et al. Aspen pectate lyase PtxtPL1-27 mobilizes matrix polysaccharides from woody tissues and improves saccharification yield. Biotechnol. Biofuels 7, 11 (2014).
- 50.
Lionetti, V. et al. Engineering the cell wall by reducing de-methyl-esterified homogalacturonan improves saccharification of plant tissues for bioconversion. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 616–621 (2010).
- 51.
Tomassetti, S. et al. Controlled expression of pectic enzymes in Arabidopsis thaliana enhances biomass conversion without adverse effects on growth. Phytochemistry 112, 221–230 (2015).
- 52.
Voinnet, O., Pinto, Y.M. & Baulcombe, D.C. Suppression of gene silencing: a general strategy used by diverse DNA and RNA viruses of plants. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 96, 14147–14152 (1999).
- 53.
Mann, D.G. et al. Gateway-compatible vectors for high-throughput gene functional analysis in switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.) and other monocot species. Plant Biotechnol. J. 10, 226–236 (2012).
- 54.
King, Z.R., Bray, A.L., Lafayette, P.R. & Parrott, W.A. Biolistic transformation of elite genotypes of switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.). Plant Cell Rep. 33, 313–322 (2014).
- 55.
Wuddineh, W.A. et al. Identification and molecular characterization of the switchgrass AP2/ERF transcription factor superfamily, and overexpression of PvERF001 for improvement of biomass characteristics for biofuel. Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol. 3, 101 (2015).
- 56.
Mann, D.G. et al. Switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.) polyubiquitin gene (PvUbi1 and PvUbi2) promoters for use in plant transformation. BMC Biotechnol. 11, 74 (2011).
- 57.
Mann, D.G. et al. Very bright orange fluorescent plants: endoplasmic reticulum targeting of orange fluorescent proteins as visual reporters in transgenic plants. BMC Biotechnol. 12, 17 (2012).
- 58.
Hardin, C.F. et al. Standardization of switchgrass sample collection for cell wall and biomass trait analysis. Bioenerg Res 6, 755–762 (2013).
- 59.
Baxter, H.L. et al. Transgenic miR156 switchgrass in the field: growth, recalcitrance and rust susceptibility. Plant Biotechnol. J. 16, 39–49 (2017).
- 60.
Moore, K.J. et al. Describing and quantifying growth stages of perennial forage grasses. Agron. J. 83, 1073–1077 (1991).
- 61.
Gimeno, J., Eattock, N., Van Deynze, A. & Blumwald, E. Selection and validation of reference genes for gene expression analysis in switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) using quantitative real-time RT-PCR. PLoS One 9, e91474 (2014).
- 62.
Selig, M.J. et al. Lignocellulose recalcitrance screening by integrated high-throughput hydrothermal pretreatment and enzymatic saccharification. Ind. Biotechnol. (New Rochelle N.Y.) 6, 104–111 (2010).
- 63.
Decker, S.R., Brunecky, R., Tucker, M.P., Himmel, M.E. & Selig, M.J. High-throughput screening techniques for biomass conversion. Bioenerg. Res. 2, 179–192 (2009).
- 64.
Decker, S.R. et al. in Biomass Conversion. Methods in Molecular Biology, vol. 908 (ed. Himmel, M.E.) 181–195 (Humana Press, New York, 2012).
- 65.
Yee, K.L. et al. Evaluation of the bioconversion of genetically modified switchgrass using simultaneous saccharification and fermentation and a consolidated bioprocessing approach. Biotechnol. Biofuels 5, 81 (2012).
- 66.
Studer, M.H., DeMartini, J.D., Brethauer, S., McKenzie, H.L. & Wyman, C.E. Engineering of a high-throughput screening system to identify cellulosic biomass, pretreatments, and enzyme formulations that enhance sugar release. Biotechnol. Bioeng. 105, 231–238 (2010).
- 67.
Yang, B. & Wyman, C.E. in Biofuels: Methods and Protocols, Methods in Molecular Biology, vol. 581 (ed. Mielenz, J.R.) 103–114 (Humana Press, New York, 2009).
- 68.
Mielenz, J.R., Rodriguez, M. Jr., Thompson, O.A., Yang, X. & Yin, H. Development of Agave as a dedicated biomass source: production of biofuels from whole plants. Biotechnol. Biofuels 8, 79 (2015).
- 69.
Evans, R.J. & Milne, T.A. Molecular characterization of the pyrolysis of biomass. Energy Fuels 1, 123–137 (1987).
- 70.
Sykes, R. et al. in Biofuels: Methods and Protocols, Methods in Molecular Biology, vol. 581 (ed. Mielenz, J.R.) 169–183 (Humana Press, New York, 2009).
- 71.
Jefferson, R.A., Kavanagh, T.A. & Bevan, M.W. GUS fusions: beta-glucuronidase as a sensitive and versatile gene fusion marker in higher plants. EMBO J. 6, 3901–3907 (1987).
- 72.
Sparkes, I.A., Runions, J., Kearns, A. & Hawes, C. Rapid, transient expression of fluorescent fusion proteins in tobacco plants and generation of stably transformed plants. Nat. Protoc. 1, 2019–2025 (2006).
- 73.
Guillaumie, F., Sterling, J.D., Jensen, K.J., Thomas, O.R. & Mohnen, D. Solid-supported enzymatic synthesis of pectic oligogalacturonides and their analysis by MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. Carbohydr. Res. 338, 1951–1960 (2003).
- 74.
Doong, R.L. & Mohnen, D. Solubilization and characterization of a galacturonosyltransferase that synthesizes the pectic polysaccharide homogalacturonan. Plant J. 13, 363–374 (1998).
- 75.
Sterling, J.D., Lemons, J.A., Forkner, I.F. & Mohnen, D. Development of a filter assay for measuring homogalacturonan: α-(1,4)-Galacturonosyltransferase activity. Anal. Biochem. 343, 231–236 (2005).
- 76.
York, W.S., Darvill, A.G., McNeil, M., Stevenson, T.T. & Albersheim, P. Isolation and characterization of plant cell walls and cell wall components. Methods Enzymol. 118, 3–40 (1986)>.
- 77.
Heiss, C., Klutts, J.S., Wang, Z., Doering, T.L. & Azadi, P. The structure of Cryptococcus neoformans galactoxylomannan contains beta-D-glucuronic acid. Carbohydr. Res. 344, 915–920 (2009).
- 78.
Peña, M.J., Tuomivaara, S.T., Urbanowicz, B.R., O'Neill, M.A. & York, W.S. Methods for structural characterization of the products of cellulose- and xyloglucan-hydrolyzing enzymes. Methods Enzymol. 510, 121–139 (2012).
- 79.
Kumar, R., Hu, F., Hubbell, C.A., Ragauskas, A.J. & Wyman, C.E. Comparison of laboratory delignification methods, their selectivity, and impacts on physiochemical characteristics of cellulosic biomass. Bioresour. Technol. 130, 372–381 (2013).
- 80.
Foston, M.B., Hubbell, C.A. & Ragauskas, A.J. Cellulose isolation methodology for NMR analysis of cellulose ultrastructure. Materials (Basel) 4, 1985–2002 (2011).
- 81.
Davis, M.W. A rapid modified method for compositional carbohydrate analysis of lignocellulosics by high pH anion-exchange chromatography with pulsed amperometric detection (HPAEC/PAD). J. Wood Chem. Technol. 18, 235–252 (1998).
- 82.
Yan, J., Hu, Z., Pu, Y., Brummer, E.C. & Ragauskas, A.J. Chemical compositions of four switchgrass populations. Biomass Bioenergy 34, 48–53 (2010).
- 83.
Meng, X., Wells, T., Sun, Q., Huang, F. & Ragauskas, A. Insights into the effect of dilute acid, hot water or alkaline pretreatment on the cellulose accessible surface area and the overall porosity of Populus. Green Chem. 17, 4239–4246 (2015).
- 84.
Schindelin, J. et al. Fiji: an open-source platform for biological-image analysis. Nat. Methods 9, 676–682 (2012).
Acknowledgements
We thank CCRC Analytical Services for glycosyl residue linkage analysis, W. Rottmann for leading the Populus transformation, L. Gunter for validation of Populus constructs, I. Gelineo-Albersheim for submission of BESC transformation pipeline file and, along with K. Hunt, for help in establishing the poplar greenhouse growth conditions, E. Chandler, R. Amos, and K. Engle for preparation of endopolygalacturonase, and B. Rockwell and C. Treager for assistance with cell wall isolation and extraction. We also thank B. Wolfe, M. Laxton, and the UT field staff for assistance with data collection and general field maintenance, and R. Millwood for assistance with the USDA APHIS BRS permit regulations. The work was primarily supported by BioEnergy Science Center grant DE-PS02-06ER64304, and partially by the Center for Bioenergy Innovation. The BioEnergy Science Center and the Center for Bioenergy Innovation are US Department of Energy Bioenergy Research Centers, supported by the Office of Biological and Environmental Research in the Department of Energy's Office of Science. The research was also partially funded by the Department of Energy Center Grant DE-SC0015662. The CCRC series of plant cell wall glycan-directed antibodies were generated with the support from the US National Science Foundation Plant Genome Program (grants DBI-0421683 and IOS-0923992).
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Phylogenetic tree of GAUT Protein Family and gene model, RNAi construct, and relative transcript abundance of GAUT4 in switchgrass, rice and poplar knockdown (KD) lines.
- 2.
Saccharification yield from poplar control and PdGAUT4-KD lines, and lignin content and S/G ratio from switchgrass and poplar control and KD lines.
- 3.
Plant morphology and dry matter accumulation in greenhouse-grown switchgrass PvGAUT4-KD lines and disease severity in field-grown lines.
- 4.
Growth and relative water content of poplar control and PdGAUT4-KD lines.
- 5.
HG:GalAT activity of Arabidopsis (AtGAUT4), poplar (PdGAUT4), and switchgrass (PvGAUT4) recombinant GAUT4 transiently expressed in N. benthamiana.
- 6.
Glycome profiling of switchgrass biomass from WT and PvGAUT4-KD lines.
- 7.
Glycome profiling of poplar biomass from WT and PdGAUT4-KD lines.
- 8.
Transmission electron microscopy of immunogold-labeled switchgrass stem cross-sections.
- 9.
Mass of cell wall alcohol insoluble residue (AIR), each sequential AIR extract, and the insoluble pellet from (A) switchgrass R1 stage tillers and (B) poplar stem biomass from control (WT only for switchgrass; WT and vector control for poplar) and GAUT4-KD lines.
- 10.
Physical assessment of switchgrass WT and PvGAUT4-KD biomass.
- 11.
Characteristics of cellulose extracted from switchgrass WT and PvGAUT4-KD lines.
- 12.
Microscopic analysis of poplar wood phloem and xylem tissue.
- 13.
Size of individual xylem vessel and fiber cells from PdGAUT4-KD and WT debarked and depithed stem wood tissue.
- 14.
Field design of the 3-year field-trial of switchgrass WT and PvGAUT4-KD lines.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–14
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables and Supplementary Notes
Supplementary Table 1 and Supplementary Notes 1–6
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 2
Glycosyl residue composition of cell wall extracts from tillers of switchgrass WT and PvGAUT4-KD plants
- 2.
Supplementary Table 3
Glycosyl residue composition and total carbohydrate in cell wall extracts from WT and PvGAUT4-KD lines
- 3.
Supplementary Table 4
Glycosyl residue composition of cell wall extracts from stems of P. deltoides WT, vector control and PdGAUT4-KD plants
- 4.
Supplementary Table 5
Glycosyl residue composition and total carbohydrate of cell wall extracts from WT and PdGAUT4-KD lines (AB23.2,AB23.5, AB23.12, AB23.14)
- 5.
Supplementary Table 6
Glycosyl linkage analysis of fractionated cell walls from switchgrass WT and PvGAUT4-KD lines
- 6.
Supplementary Table 7
Glycosyl linkage analysis of fractionated cell walls from P.deltoides WT and PdGAUT4-KD lines.