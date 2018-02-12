Sugar release and growth of biofuel crops are improved by downregulation of pectin biosynthesis

Author notes

Yi-Ching Lee

, Ji-Yi Zhang

, Hema Ramanna

, Sivakumar Pattathil

, Robert W Sykes

& Geoffrey B Turner Current addresses: National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City, Taiwan (Y.-C.L.); Bayer CropScience Division, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA (J.-Y.Z.); H-IVs-204, National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi, India (H.R.); Mascoma LLC (Lallemand Inc.), Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA (S.P.); Nu Mark LLC, Richmond, Virginia, USA (G.B.T.).

Affiliations

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA. Ajaya K Biswal

, Melani A Atmodjo

, Li Tan

& Debra Mohnen Complex Carbohydrate Research Center, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA. Ajaya K Biswal

, Melani A Atmodjo

, Ian M Black

, Sivakumar Pattathil

, Sushree S Mohanty

, David Ryno

, Li Tan

, Michael G Hahn

& Debra Mohnen DOE-BioEnergy Science Center (BESC), Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA. Ajaya K Biswal

, Melani A Atmodjo

, Mi Li

, Holly L Baxter

, Chang Geun Yoo

, Yunqiao Pu

, Yi-Ching Lee

, Mitra Mazarei

, Ji-Yi Zhang

, Hema Ramanna

, Adam L Bray

, Zachary R King

, Peter R LaFayette

, Sivakumar Pattathil

, Bryon S Donohoe

, Sushree S Mohanty

, David Ryno

, Kelsey Yee

, Olivia A Thompson

, Miguel Rodriguez Jr.

, Alexandru Dumitrache

, Jace Natzke

, Kim Winkeler

, Cassandra Collins

, Xiaohan Yang

, Li Tan

, Robert W Sykes

, Erica L Gjersing

, Angela Ziebell

, Geoffrey B Turner

, Stephen R Decker

, Michael G Hahn

, Brian H Davison

, Michael K Udvardi

, Jonathan R Mielenz

, Mark F Davis

, Richard S Nelson

, Wayne A Parrott

, Arthur J Ragauskas

, C Neal Stewart Jr

& Debra Mohnen Biosciences Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA. Mi Li

, Chang Geun Yoo

, Yunqiao Pu

, Kelsey Yee

, Olivia A Thompson

, Miguel Rodriguez Jr.

, Alexandru Dumitrache

, Jace Natzke

, Xiaohan Yang

, Brian H Davison

, Jonathan R Mielenz

& Arthur J Ragauskas UT-ORNL Joint Institute for Biological Sciences, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA. Mi Li

, Chang Geun Yoo

, Yunqiao Pu

& Arthur J Ragauskas Department of Plant Sciences, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. Holly L Baxter

, Mitra Mazarei

& C Neal Stewart Jr Noble Research Institute, Ardmore, Oklahoma, USA. Yi-Ching Lee

, Ji-Yi Zhang

, Hema Ramanna

, Michael K Udvardi

& Richard S Nelson Institute of Plant Breeding, Genetics and Genomics, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA. Adam L Bray

, Zachary R King

, Peter R LaFayette

& Wayne A Parrott National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado, USA. Bryon S Donohoe

, Robert W Sykes

, Erica L Gjersing

, Angela Ziebell

, Geoffrey B Turner

, Stephen R Decker

& Mark F Davis ArborGen, Inc., Ridgeville, South Carolina, USA. Kim Winkeler

& Cassandra Collins Department of Plant Biology, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA. Michael G Hahn Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering & Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. Arthur J Ragauskas

Contributions

A.K.B. participated in all aspects of the study, including line selection, plant phenotyping, expression study, tissue handling and distribution, and cell wall analysis, and wrote the manuscript. M.A.A. performed molecular cloning and generated heterologous expression constructs for poplar and switchgrass genes; designed and performed heterologous expression and enzymatic activity assays; and wrote the manuscript. M.L., C.G.Y., and Y.P. performed the cellulose analyses. H.L.B., M.M., and C.N.S. carried out and analyzed the switchgrass field study. Y.-C.L., J.-Y.Z., and H.R. carried out molecular cloning and production of RNAi plasmid for switchgrass and rice. I.M.B. performed some of the cell wall analyses. A.L.B., Z.R.K., and P.R.L. performed switchgrass and rice transformations and propagated transgenic plants. S.P. and M.G.H. performed and analyzed the glycome profiling analysis. B.S.D. performed the stereomicrograph measurement of switchgrass biomass water uptake. S.S.M. and D.R. participated in growth, sampling and analysis of the plants. K.Y., O.A.T., M.R., A.D., and J.N. carried out the ethanol fermentation analyses. K.W. carried out molecular cloning and production of the RNAi plasmid for poplar. C.C. performed Populus transformation and propagated transgenic plants. X.Y. contributed bioinformatic information for construction of poplar gene constructs. L.T. performed molecular cloning and produced heterologous expression construct of Arabidopsis gene. R.W.S. conducted high-throughput pyrolysis molecular beam mass spectrometry (py-MBMS) lignin assays. E.L.G. and A.Z. coordinated analysis of samples through the BioEnergy Science Center (BESC) high-throughput MBMS and saccharification pipelines. G.B.T. performed high-throughput recalcitrance pipeline through BESC. S.R.D. guided overall high-throughput saccharification pipeline through BESC and provided data analysis. W.A.P. guided the switchgrass and rice transformation pipeline and provided data analysis. M.K.U. guided cloning and production of RNAi vectors for switchgrass and rice. J.R.M. and B.H.D. guided the overall ethanol assay and interpreted the ethanol data. M.F.D. developed and provided leadership for the MBMS pipeline through BESC. R.S.N. directed the BESC transformation pipeline and coordinated analyses through the pipeline. A.J.R. coordinated and analyzed cellulose research. D.M. conceived of the study, coordinated the research, and contributed to the interpretation of results, and drafting and finalizing of the manuscript. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.

Competing interests

The strategy to produce improved biomass as described in this paper has been included in a patent application. C. C. and K.W. are employees of ArborGen Inc., a global provider of conventional and next-generation plantation tree seedling products for the forestry industry.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Debra Mohnen.