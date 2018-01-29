Abstract
Despite the utility of CRISPR–Cas9 nucleases for genome editing, the potential for off-target activity limits their application, especially for therapeutic purposes1,2. We developed a yeast-based assay to identify optimized Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 (SpCas9) variants that enables simultaneous evaluation of on- and off-target activity. We screened a library of SpCas9 variants carrying random mutations in the REC3 domain and identified mutations that increased editing accuracy while maintaining editing efficiency. We combined four beneficial mutations to generate evoCas9, a variant that has fidelity exceeding both wild-type (79-fold improvement) and rationally designed Cas9 variants3,4 (fourfold average improvement), while maintaining near wild-type on-target editing efficiency (90% median residual activity). Evaluating evoCas9 on endogenous genomic loci, we demonstrated a substantially improved specificity and observed no off-target sites for four of the eight single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) tested. Finally, we showed that following long-term expression (40 d), evoCas9 strongly limited the nonspecific cleavage of a difficult-to-discriminate off-target site and fully abrogated the cleavage of two additional off-target sites.
Accessions
Primary accessions
BioProject
Protein Data Bank
Referenced accessions
Protein Data Bank
Acknowledgements
The authors wish to thank the LaBSSAH–CIBIO Next Generation Sequencing Facility of the University of Trento for sequencing samples. We are grateful to D. Arosio for helpful discussion throughout the development of this study. This work was supported by intramural funding from the University of Trento and by the European Research Council grant ERCCoG648670 (F.D.).
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Yeast screening for high-specificity SpCas9 variants
- 2.
Evaluation of R661 residue to improve on-target activity of the VNEL SpCas9 variant
- 3.
evoCas9 intracellular expression and titration of activity
- 4.
sgRNA requirements for evoCas9 activity
- 5.
Evaluation of evoCas9 genome-wide specificity by GUIDE-seq (CCR5, CXCR4, FANCF2, HEK site4, EMX1, PD1)
- 6.
Evaluation of evoCas9 genome-wide specificity by GUIDE-seq (VEGFA2, VEGFA3)
- 7.
GUIDE-seq on-target specificities of high-fidelity SpCas9 variants
- 8.
Evaluation of evoCas9 specificity by targeted deep-sequencing
- 9.
Side-by-side comparison of evoCas9, SpCas9-HF1 and eSpCas9(1.1) specificity on selected therapeutically relevant genes
- 10.
Comparison of evoCas9 and HypaCas9 specificity by meta-analysis
- 11.
evo-dCas9 transcriptional activation
- 12.
Reproducibility of wild-type SpCas9 GUIDE-seq experiments across independent studies
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–12 and Supplementary Notes
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
This tables contains the list of the mutants recovered from the yeast screening
- 2.
Supplementary Table 2
This table contains the list of the oligonucleotides used for cloning and error-prone PCRs
- 3.
Supplementary Table 3
This table contains a list of the sgRNA spacers used in this study and their relative target sites
- 4.
Supplementary Table 4
This table contains a list of the oligonucleotides used to amplify target genomic loci and relative off-target sites
- 5.
Supplementary Table 5
This table, which has multiple tabs, contains the summary of data distributions and statistical details related to the manuscript figures
- 6.
Supplementary Data 1
This table, which has multiple tabs, contains the summary of GUIDE-seq data
- 7.
Supplementary Data 2
This table, which has multiple tabs, contains the summary of normalized GUIDE-seq reads
- 8.
Supplementary Data 3
This table, which has multiple tabs, contains the summary of targeted deep-sequencing data