Brief Communication

Deep learning improves prediction of CRISPR–Cpf1 guide RNA activity

Received:
Accepted:
Published online:

Abstract

We present two algorithms to predict the activity of AsCpf1 guide RNAs. Indel frequencies for 15,000 target sequences were used in a deep-learning framework based on a convolutional neural network to train Seq-deepCpf1. We then incorporated chromatin accessibility information to create the better-performing DeepCpf1 algorithm for cell lines for which such information is available and show that both algorithms outperform previous machine learning algorithms on our own and published data sets.

Accessions

Primary accessions

Sequence Read Archive

                Acknowledgements

                The authors thank E.-S. Lee for proofreading and R. Gopalappa, N. Kim, S. Park, and J. Park for assisting in sample preparation. This work was supported in part by the National Research Foundation of Korea (grants 2017R1A2B3004198 (H.K.), 2017M3A9B4062403 (H.K.), 2013M3A9B4076544 (H.K.), 2014M3C9A3063541 (S.Y.)), Brain Korea 21 Plus Project (Yonsei University College of Medicine), Brain Korea 21 Plus Project (SNU ECE) in 2017, Institute for Basic Science (IBS; IBS-R026-D1), and the Korean Health Technology R&D Project, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Republic of Korea (grants HI17C0676 (H.K.), and HI16C1012 (H.K.)).

                Author information

                  • Hui Kwon Kim
                  •  & Seonwoo Min

                  These authors contributed equally to this work.

                Affiliations

                1. Department of Pharmacology, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Hui Kwon Kim
                  • , Myungjae Song
                  • , Soobin Jung
                  • , Jae Woo Choi
                  • , Younggwang Kim
                  • , Sangeun Lee
                  •  & Hyongbum (Henry) Kim

                2. Brain Korea 21 Plus Project for Medical Sciences, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Hui Kwon Kim
                  • , Soobin Jung
                  • , Younggwang Kim
                  • , Sangeun Lee
                  •  & Hyongbum (Henry) Kim

                3. Electrical and Computer Engineering, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Seonwoo Min
                  •  & Sungroh Yoon

                4. Graduate School of Biomedical Science and Engineering, Hanyang University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Myungjae Song

                5. Severance Biomedical Science Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Jae Woo Choi
                  •  & Hyongbum (Henry) Kim

                6. Interdisciplinary Program in Bioinformatics, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Sungroh Yoon

                7. Center for Nanomedicine, Institute for Basic Science (IBS), Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Hyongbum (Henry) Kim

                8. Yonsei-IBS Institute, Yonsei University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

                  • Hyongbum (Henry) Kim

                Authors

                1. Search for Hui Kwon Kim in:

                2. Search for Seonwoo Min in:

                3. Search for Myungjae Song in:

                4. Search for Soobin Jung in:

                5. Search for Jae Woo Choi in:

                6. Search for Younggwang Kim in:

                7. Search for Sangeun Lee in:

                8. Search for Sungroh Yoon in:

                9. Search for Hyongbum (Henry) Kim in:

                Contributions

                H.K.K., M.S., and S.J. performed experiments to build data sets of AsCpf1 indel frequencies. S.M. and S.Y. developed the framework, and carried out the model training and computational validation. J.W.C. performed bioinformatic analyses. Y.K. and S.L. made substantial contributions to the performance of the experiments including cell culture and deep-sequencing. H.H.K. conceived and designed the study. H.K.K., S.M., S.Y., and H.H.K. analyzed the data and wrote the manuscript.

                Competing interests

                Yonsei University and Seoul National University have filed a patent based on this work, in which H.K.K., S.M., M.S., S.J., S.Y., and H.K. are co-inventors.

                Corresponding authors

                Correspondence to Sungroh Yoon or Hyongbum (Henry) Kim.

                Supplementary information

                PDF files

                1. 1.

                  Supplementary Text and Figures

                  Supplementary Figures 1–14 and Supplementary Note

                2. 2.

                  Life Sciences Reporting Summary

                3. 3.

                  Supplementary Tables

                  All tables that are included together, Supplementary tables 2, 4, and 6

                Excel files

                1. 1.

                  Supplementary Table 1

                  Source data used for this study.

                2. 2.

                  Supplementary Table 3

                  Model selection results of Seq-deepCpf1

                3. 3.

                  Supplementary Table 5

                  Oligonucleotides used in this study

                4. 4.

                  Supplementary Table 7

                  Confidence intervals for the result values

                Zip files

                1. 1.

                  Supplementary Code

                  The source code of Seq-deepCpf1 and DeepCpf1