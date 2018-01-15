Careers and Recruitment

Visualizing detailed postdoctoral employment trends using a new career outcome taxonomy

A standard taxonomy and visualization methods can provide postdoctoral scholars with tools to critically evaluate their career prospects.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $250

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    , , , & Nature 472, 276–279 (2011).

  2. 2.

    National Science Foundation, National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. Doctorate Recipients from US Universities: 2014. NSF Special Report 16–300 (National Science Foundation, Arlington, 2015).

    • 3.

      Institute of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences, and National Academy of Engineering. Enhancing the Postdoctoral Experience for Scientists and Engineers: a Guide for Postdoctoral Scholars, Advisers, Institutions, Funding Organizations, and Disciplinary Societies (The National Academies Press, Washington, D.C., 2000). doi:10.17226/9831

      • 4.

        National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and Institute of Medicine. The Postdoctoral Experience Revisited (The National Academies Press, Washington, 2014). doi:10.17226/18982

        • 5.

          , & Understanding PhD Career Pathways for Program Improvement: a CGS Report (Council of Graduate Schools, Washington, 2014).

          • 6.

            National Science Foundation, National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. Doctorate Recipients from US Universities: 2015. NSF Special Report 17–306 (National Science Foundation, Arlington, 2017).

            • 7.

              Next Gen PhD: a Guide to Career Paths in Science (Harvard University Press, Cambridge, 2016).

              • 8.

                et al. Change: Mag. Higher Learn. 48, 42–49 (2016).

                • 9.

                  , , , & PLoS Biol. 14, e1002458 (2016).

                • 10.

                  et al. FASEB J. 30, 883.2 (2016).

                  • 11.

                    , & Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 1250–1253 (2012).

                  • 12.

                    , & Econ. Lett. 122, 89–93 (2014).

                    • 13.

                      et al. FASEB J. 30, 2673–2683 (2016).

                      • 14.

                        , , & Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 111, 5773–5777 (2014).

                      Download references

                      Acknowledgements

                      We thank W. Schrader for helpful suggestions regarding the taxonomy design. We thank J. Collins for helpful suggestions regarding data analysis, and helpful comments on the manuscript. We thank P. Wade, L. Conlan, K. McCann, H. Vellers, M. Longley, C. Flowers and V. McGovern for helpful discussions and comments on the manuscript. This research was supported by the Intramural Research Program of the NIH, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (CAN 8380839 to T.R.L.C.).

                      Author information

                      Affiliations

                      1. Hong Xu, Richard S.T. Gilliam and Tammy R.L. Collins are in the Office of Fellows' Career Development, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, National Institutes of Health, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA

                        • Hong Xu
                        • , Richard S T Gilliam
                        •  & Tammy R L Collins

                      2. Shyamal D. Peddada is in the Department of Biostatistics, Graduate School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

                        • Hong Xu
                        •  & Shyamal D Peddada

                      3. Gregory M. Buchold is in the Sheikh Khalifa Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA.

                        • Gregory M Buchold

                      Authors

                      1. Search for Hong Xu in:

                      2. Search for Richard S T Gilliam in:

                      3. Search for Shyamal D Peddada in:

                      4. Search for Gregory M Buchold in:

                      5. Search for Tammy R L Collins in:

                      Contributions

                      T.R.L.C. designed research; T.R.L.C., H.X., R.S.T.G. and G.M.B. collected data; T.R.L.C., H.X., R.S.T.G. and S.D.P. analyzed data; and T.R.L.C. and H.X. wrote the paper.

                      Competing interests

                      The authors declare no competing financial interests.

                      Corresponding author

                      Correspondence to Tammy R L Collins.

                      Integrated supplementary information

                      Supplementary figures

                      1. 1.

                        Demographic Changes Amongst NIEHS Alumni Upper Panel Relative percentages of male and female NIEHS alumni were binned into five-year increments: 2000–2004; 2005–2009; 2010–2014.

                      2. 2.

                        NIEHS Alumni Job Location in the United States.

                      3. 3.

                        Highlight of Job Speci?cs within Academic Tenure-Track Positions.

                      4. 4.

                        A Closer Look at All Tenure-Track Positions and All Individuals Engaged in Additional Postdoctoral Training.

                      5. 5.

                        Distribution of Degree Types Among NIEHS Alumni.

                      6. 6.

                        NIEHS Alumni Career Outcomes Compared to Career Outcomes of PhD-Holders Examined in the 2012 NIH Biomedical Workforce Report.

                      Supplementary information

                      PDF files

                      1. 1.

                        Supplementary Text and Figures

                        Supplementary Figures 1–6, Supplementary Tables 1–4, and Supplementary Methods