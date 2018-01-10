DNA makes an appearance

How much can genome variation reveal about the appearance of an individual? Laura DeFrancesco investigates the field of molecular photofitting.
References
- 1.
Lippert, C. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 114, 10166–10171 (2017).
- 2.
4th General Assembly, San Francisco, 2017 06 03 http://bit.ly/2p3gKfB
- 3.
Zaaijer, S. et al. eLife 6, e27798 (2017).
- 4.
Associated Press. http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/12/03/dna-sketch-leads-to-suspect-confession-in-texas-slaying.html (3 December 2017).
- 5.
Shriver, M. Nat. Genet. (in the press).
- 6.
Liu, F. et al. Curr. Biol. 19, R192–R193 (2009).
- 7.
Walsh, S. et al. Genetics 9, 150–161 (2014).
- 8.
Walsh, S. et al. Hum. Genet. 136, 847–863 (2017).
- 9.
Liu, F. et al. Hum. Genet. 133, 587–597 (2014).
- 10.
Adhikari, K. et al. Nat. Commun. 7, 10815 (2016).
- 11.
Liu, F. et al. Eur. J. Hum. Genet. 24, 895–902 (2016).
- 12.
Hagenaars, S.P. et al. PLoS Genet. 13, e1006594 (2017).
- 13.
Horvath, S. Genome Biol. 14, R115 (2013).
- 14.
Erlich, Y. Preprint at bioRxiv http://dx.doi.org/10.1101/185330 (2017).