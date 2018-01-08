Abstract
We present a technology to screen millions of B cells for natively paired human antibody repertoires. Libraries of natively paired, variable region heavy and light (VH:VL) amplicons are expressed in a yeast display platform that is optimized for human Fab surface expression. Using our method we identify HIV-1 broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) from an HIV-1 slow progressor and high-affinity neutralizing antibodies against Ebola virus glycoprotein and influenza hemagglutinin.
References
- 1.
Chan, A.C. & Carter, P.J. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 10, 301–316 (2010).
- 2.
Brekke, O.H. & Sandlie, I. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 2, 52–62 (2003).
- 3.
Corti, D. & Lanzavecchia, A. Annu. Rev. Immunol. 31, 705–742 (2013).
- 4.
Burton, D.R. & Hangartner, L. Annu. Rev. Immunol. 34, 635–659 (2016).
- 5.
Bradbury, A.R.M., Sidhu, S., Dübel, S. & McCafferty, J. Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 245–254 (2011).
- 6.
Ecker, D.M., Jones, S.D. & Levine, H.L. MAbs 7, 9–14 (2015).
- 7.
Wilson, P.C. & Andrews, S.F. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 12, 709–719 (2012).
- 8.
Georgiou, G. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 158–168 (2014).
- 9.
Jayaram, N., Bhowmick, P. & Martin, A.C.R. Protein Eng. Des. Sel. 25, 523–529 (2012).
- 10.
Ponsel, D., Neugebauer, J., Ladetzki-Baehs, K. & Tissot, K. Molecules 16, 3675–3700 (2011).
- 11.
DeKosky, B.J. et al. Nat. Med. 21, 86–91 (2015).
- 12.
McDaniel, J.R., DeKosky, B.J., Tanno, H., Ellington, A.D. & Georgiou, G. Nat. Protoc. 11, 429–442 (2016).
- 13.
Spadiut, O., Capone, S., Krainer, F., Glieder, A. & Herwig, C. Trends Biotechnol. 32, 54–60 (2014).
- 14.
Bowley, D.R., Labrijn, A.F., Zwick, M.B. & Burton, D.R. Protein Eng. Des. Sel. 20, 81–90 (2007).
- 15.
Feldhaus, M.J. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 21, 163–170 (2003).
- 16.
Lee, J. et al. Nat. Med. 22, 1456–1464 (2016).
- 17.
Wentz, A.E. & Shusta, E.V. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 73, 1189–1198 (2007).
- 18.
Ojima-Kato, T. et al. Protein Eng. Des. Sel. 29, 149–157 (2016).
- 19.
Kong, R. et al. Science 352, 828–833 (2016).
- 20.
Stanley, D.A. et al. Nat. Med. 20, 1126–1129 (2014).
- 21.
Maruyama, T. et al. J. Virol. 73, 6024–6030 (1999).
- 22.
Tian, M. et al. Cell 166, 1471–1484. e18 (2016).
- 23.
Joyce, M.G. et al. Cell 166, 609–623 (2016).
- 24.
Moody, M.A. et al. PLoS One 6, e25797 (2011).
- 25.
Pinna, D., Corti, D., Jarrossay, D., Sallusto, F. & Lanzavecchia, A. Eur. J. Immunol. 39, 1260–1270 (2009).
- 26.
Whittle, J.R. et al. J. Virol. 88, 4047–4057 (2014).
- 27.
Kanekiyo, M. et al. Cell 162, 1090–1100 (2015).
- 28.
Tillotson, B.J., Cho, Y.K. & Shusta, E.V. Methods 60, 27–37 (2013).
- 29.
Wang, X.X., Cho, Y.K. & Shusta, E.V. Nat. Methods 4, 143–145 (2007).
- 30.
Fang, Y., Chu, T.H., Ackerman, M.E. & Griswold, K.E. MAbs 9, 1253–1261 (2017).
- 31.
Côté, M. et al. Nature 477, 344–348 (2011).
- 32.
Misasi, J. et al. Science 351, 1343–1346 (2016).
- 33.
Whittle, J.R.R. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 108, 14216–14221 (2011).
- 34.
Lee, J.E. et al. Nature 454, 177–182 (2008).
- 35.
Olinger, G.G. Jr. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 109, 18030–18035 (2012).
- 36.
Lavinder, J.J. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 111, 2259–2264 (2014).
- 37.
Doria-Rose, N.A. et al. J. Virol. 83, 188–199 (2009).
- 38.
Doria-Rose, N.A. et al. J. Virol. 84, 1631–1636 (2010).
- 39.
Benatuil, L., Perez, J.M., Belk, J. & Hsieh, C.M. Protein Eng. Des. Sel. 23, 155–159 (2010).
- 40.
Reich, L.L., Dutta, S. & Keating, A.E. J. Mol. Biol. 427, 2135–2150 (2015).
- 41.
Wang, B. et al. MAbs 8, 1035–1044 (2016).
- 42.
DeKosky, B.J. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 113, E2636–E2645 (2016).
- 43.
Cale, E.M. et al. Immunity 46, 777–791. e10 (2017).
- 44.
Whitehead, T.A. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 543–548 (2012).
- 45.
DeKosky, B.J. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 166–169 (2013).
- 46.
Wang, B. et al. Sci. Rep. 5, 13926 (2015).
- 47.
Wu, X. et al. Science 329, 856–861 (2010).
- 48.
Sullivan, N.J. et al. PLoS Med. 3, 0865–0873 (2006).
- 49.
Yang, Z.Y. et al. J. Virol. 78, 4029–4036 (2004).
Acknowledgements
We gratefully acknowledge B. Hartman for assistance with figures, N. Doria-Rose, G. Ippolito, and M. Kanekiyo for advice and guidance, S. Lucas, and K. Zhou for help with experiments, S. Darko for assistance with data processing, and E. Shusta and S. Harrison for kindly sharing reagents and research tools. This work was funded in part by the intramural research program of the Vaccine Research Center, NIAID, NIH, NIH grant DP5OD023118-01 to B.J.D., NIH grant 5R21CA191239-01 to A.D.E., Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. contract 15X219, DTRA contract HDTRA1-12-C-0105, and NIH grant 1R56AI106006 to G.G.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Map of pCT-VHVL-K1 native VH:VL display vector.
- 2.
Flow cytometry analysis of a panel of human anti-HA antibodies before and after display optimization, and of the 2 anti-EBOV antibodies and 1 anti-HIV-1 bNAb in the optimized system.
- 3.
Representative FACS gating strategy for EBOV library sorts.
- 4.
Flow cytometry antigen binding profiles of monoclonal yeast populations expressing EBOV.YD.09-EBOV.YD.11, which were identified by single colony picking.
- 5.
Biolayer interferometry response curves for human anti-EBOV antibodies from the plasmablast cognate VH:VL repertoire.
- 6.
Neutralization of EBOV GP pseudotype infection by human anti-EBOV antibodies.
- 7.
Representative FACS gating strategy for HIV-1 library sorts.
- 8.
Biolayer interferometry response curves for HIV-1 FP-specific antibodies from the B cell repertoire of an HIV-1 slow progressor.
- 9.
HIV-1 neutralization IC50 potency for natively paired VRC34 family antibodies discovered via yeast display.
- 10.
Sequence alignments of HIV-1 FP-specific antibodies from the peripheral B cell repertoire of donor N123.
- 11.
Representative FACS gating strategy for flu library screening.
- 12.
Surface plasmon resonance binding curves for anti-HA antibodies from the B cell cognate VH:VL repertoire.
- 13.
Neutralization profiles of anti-HA antibodies isolated via yeast display.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–13
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables
Supplementary Tables 1–5