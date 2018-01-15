Abstract
Therapeutic ex vivo T-cell expansion is limited by low rates and T-cell products of limited functionality. Here we describe a system that mimics natural antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and consists of a fluid lipid bilayer supported by mesoporous silica micro-rods. The lipid bilayer presents membrane-bound cues for T-cell receptor stimulation and costimulation, while the micro-rods enable sustained release of soluble paracrine cues. Using anti-CD3, anti-CD28, and interleukin-2, we show that the APC-mimetic scaffolds (APC-ms) promote two- to tenfold greater polyclonal expansion of primary mouse and human T cells compared with commercial expansion beads (Dynabeads). The efficiency of expansion depends on the density of stimulatory cues and the amount of material in the starting culture. Following a single stimulation, APC-ms enables antigen-specific expansion of rare cytotoxic T-cell subpopulations at a greater magnitude than autologous monocyte-derived dendritic cells after 2 weeks. APC-ms support over fivefold greater expansion of restimulated CD19 CAR-T cells than Dynabeads, with similar efficacy in a xenograft lymphoma model.
Acknowledgements
This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (1R01EB015498 U01 CA214369) and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. D.K.Y.Z. was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR-DFSA). S.T.K. was supported by an HHMI ISRF. This work was performed in part at the Center for Nanoscale Systems (CNS), a member of the National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure Network (NNCI), which is supported by the National Science Foundation under NSF award no. 1541959. CNS is part of Harvard University. We thank the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Tetramer Core Facility for the SIINFEKL/H-2K(b) biotinylated monomer, Alexa Fluor 647-labeled SIINFEKL/H-2K(b) tetramer, CLGGLLTMV/HLA-A*0201 biotinylated monomer, Alexa Fluor 647-labeled CLGGLLTMV/HLA-A*02:01 tetramer, GLCTLVAML/HLA-A*02:01 biotinylated monomer, and Alexa Fluor 647-labeled GLCTLVAML/HLA-A*0201 tetramer, N. Shastri for the B3Z cell line, and G. Freeman for the T2 cell line. We thank Unum Therapeutics for the luciferized Raji cell line and the 19BBz CAR-T cells. We also thank C. Stamoulis from Boston Children′s Hospital and the Harvard Catalyst for her help with statistical analysis; Harvard Catalyst is supported, in part, by the NIH (UL1 TR001102). Lastly, we thank R. Bates, M. Pezone, B. Schultes, L. Edwards, G. Motz, T. Barnitz, T. Hickman, K. McGinness, J. Ritz, M. Maus, T. Snyder, and W.A. Li for valuable scientific discussions.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Extended characterization of MSR-SLBs
- 2.
Association of T cells with APC-ms
- 3.
Extended characterization of polyclonally expanded primary mouse T cells
- 4.
Characterization of Dynabead doses and comparison to APC-ms formulations
- 5.
Extended phenotypic characterization of polyclonally expanded primary human T cells
- 6.
Extended characterization of primary human T cells cultured with antigen-specific APC-ms or autologous monocyte-derived dendritic cells
- 7.
Extended functional characterization of primary human T cells expanded with CLG- or GLC-presenting APC-ms
- 8.
Antigen-specific expansion of CD14+ cell-depleted PBMCs with APC-ms
- 9.
Extended characterization of APC-ms-restimulated 19BBz CAR T cells and their efficacy in a disseminated lymphoma xenograft model
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–9
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Table 1
Enrichment of EBV-specific CD8+ 1 T cells following a single stimulation with APC-ms presenting either CLG or GLC.
Videos
- 1.
Formation of APC-ms in culture.
Individual rods randomlysettled and stacked to form a 3D scaffold in culture.
- 2.
Infiltration of APC-ms by primary T cells.
The large interparticle spaces formed by 3D scaffold were infiltrated by mouse T cells.