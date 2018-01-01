Retrieval of a million high-quality, full-length microbial 16S and 18S rRNA gene sequences without primer bias

Abstract
Small subunit ribosomal RNA (SSU rRNA) genes, 16S in bacteria and 18S in eukaryotes, have been the standard phylogenetic markers used to characterize microbial diversity and evolution for decades. However, the reference databases of full-length SSU rRNA gene sequences are skewed to well-studied ecosystems and subject to primer bias and chimerism, which results in an incomplete view of the diversity present in a sample. We combine poly(A)-tailing and reverse transcription of SSU rRNA molecules with synthetic long-read sequencing to generate high-quality, full-length SSU rRNA sequences, without primer bias, at high throughput. We apply our approach to samples from seven different ecosystems and obtain more than a million SSU rRNA sequences from all domains of life, with an estimated raw error rate of 0.17%. We observe a large proportion of novel diversity, including several deeply branching phylum-level lineages putatively related to the Asgard Archaea. Our approach will enable expansion of the SSU rRNA reference databases by orders of magnitude, and contribute to a comprehensive census of the tree of life.
Accessions
Primary accessions
European Nucleotide Archive
References
Acknowledgements
The study was funded by the Danish Research Council for Independent Research (FTP, grant 6111-00617B), the Innovation Fund Denmark (1305-00018B, NomiGas), the Villum Foundation (grant VKR 022796 and 13351), and the Poul Due Jensen (Grundfos) Foundation. S.J.M. was supported by a Danish Council for Independent Research grant (no. 4093-00127A). M.A. was supported by a research grant (15510) from VILLUM FONDEN. We thank H. Daims and M. Wagner for insightful discussions of the manuscript.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Detailed overview of the primer-free full-length SSU rRNA library preparation.
- 2.
Detailed overview of the primer-based full-length SSU rRNA library preparation.
- 3.
rRNA length distribution after adapter trimming.
- 4.
Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic tree showing coverage of the domain Bacteria.
- 5.
Rarefaction curves for the different samples split based on kingdom.
- 6.
Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic tree showing coverage of the domain Archaea.
- 7.
Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic tree showing coverage of the domain Eukarya.
- 8.
Error-correction of Oxford Nanopore MinION data using molecular tagging.
- 9.
Data processing overview.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–9
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables 1–13
- 4.
Supplementary Notes
Tape archive files
- 1.
Supplementary Code
fSSu pipeline