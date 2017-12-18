News and Views

Viruses leave their stamp on single cells

A method for 'stamping' viruses achieves efficient transduction of single target cells in cultured tissues and in the mouse brain.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $250

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    et al. Nat. Biotechnol. (2017).

    • 2.

      et al. Nat. Neurosci. 14, 527–532 (2011).

    • 3.

      , , , & Nat. Methods 5, 61–67 (2008).

    • 4.

      et al. Physiol. Rep. 3, e12246 (2015).

    • 5.

      Brain Res. Rev. 55, 220–227 (2007).

    • 6.

      & Curr. Opin. Neurobiol. 45, 121–129 (2017).

    • 7.

      , & Nat. Neurosci. 16, 805–815 (2013).

    • 8.

      , & Pflugers Arch. 444, 491–498 (2002).

    • 9.

      & PLoS One 7, e43194 (2012).

    • 10.

      , & Neuron 19, 7–13 (1997).

    Download references

    Author information

    Affiliations

    1. Ede A. Rancz is at the Cortical Circuits Laboratory, Francis Crick Institute, London, UK.

      • Ede A Rancz

    2. Andreas T. Schaefer is at the Neurophysiology of Behaviour Laboratory, Francis Crick Institute, London, UK, and the Department of Neuroscience, Physiology & Pharmacology, University College London, London, UK.

      • Andreas T Schaefer

    Authors

    1. Search for Ede A Rancz in:

    2. Search for Andreas T Schaefer in:

    Competing interests

    The authors declare no competing financial interests.

    Corresponding authors

    Correspondence to Ede A Rancz or Andreas T Schaefer.