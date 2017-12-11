Multiplexed droplet single-cell RNA-sequencing using natural genetic variation

Abstract
Droplet single-cell RNA-sequencing (dscRNA-seq) has enabled rapid, massively parallel profiling of transcriptomes. However, assessing differential expression across multiple individuals has been hampered by inefficient sample processing and technical batch effects. Here we describe a computational tool, demuxlet, that harnesses natural genetic variation to determine the sample identity of each droplet containing a single cell (singlet) and detect droplets containing two cells (doublets). These capabilities enable multiplexed dscRNA-seq experiments in which cells from unrelated individuals are pooled and captured at higher throughput than in standard workflows. Using simulated data, we show that 50 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) per cell are sufficient to assign 97% of singlets and identify 92% of doublets in pools of up to 64 individuals. Given genotyping data for each of eight pooled samples, demuxlet correctly recovers the sample identity of >99% of singlets and identifies doublets at rates consistent with previous estimates. We apply demuxlet to assess cell-type-specific changes in gene expression in 8 pooled lupus patient samples treated with interferon (IFN)-β and perform eQTL analysis on 23 pooled samples.
Accessions
Primary accessions
Gene Expression Omnibus
References
- 1.
Macosko, E.Z. et al. Highly parallel genome-wide expression profiling of individual cells using nanoliter droplets. Cell 161, 1202–1214 (2015).
- 2.
Klein, A.M. et al. Droplet barcoding for single-cell transcriptomics applied to embryonic stem cells. Cell 161, 1187–1201 (2015).
- 3.
Stegle, O., Teichmann, S.A. & Marioni, J.C. Computational and analytical challenges in single-cell transcriptomics. Nat. Rev. Genet. 16, 133–145 (2015).
- 4.
Gawad, C., Koh, W. & Quake, S.R. Single-cell genome sequencing: current state of the science. Nat. Rev. Genet. 17, 175–188 (2016).
- 5.
Streets, A.M. et al. Microfluidic single-cell whole-transcriptome sequencing. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 111, 7048–7053 (2014).
- 6.
Zilionis, R. et al. Single-cell barcoding and sequencing using droplet microfluidics. Nat. Protoc. 12, 44–73 (2017).
- 7.
Zheng, G.X. et al. Massively parallel digital transcriptional profiling of single cells. Nat. Commun. 8, 14049 (2017).
- 8.
Jun, G. et al. Detecting and estimating contamination of human DNA samples in sequencing and array-based genotype data. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 91, 839–848 (2012).
- 9.
Danecek, P. et al. The variant call format and VCFtools. Bioinformatics 27, 2156–2158 (2011).
- 10.
Li, H. et al. The Sequence Alignment/Map format and SAMtools. Bioinformatics 25, 2078–2079 (2009).
- 11.
Auton, A. et al. The Genomes Project. A global reference for human genetic variation. Nature 526, 68–74 (2015).
- 12.
Aguirre-Gamboa, R. et al. Differential effects of environmental and genetic factors on T and B cell immune traits. Cell Rep. 17, 2474–2487 (2016).
- 13.
Li, Y. et al. A functional genomics approach to understand variation in cytokine production in humans. Cell 167, 1099–1110.e14 (2016).
- 14.
Mostafavi, S. et al. Parsing the interferon transcriptional network and its disease associations. Cell 164, 564–578 (2016).
- 15.
Stark, G.R., Kerr, I.M., Williams, B.R.G., Silverman, R.H. & Schreiber, R.D. How cells respond to interferons. Annu. Rev. Biochem. 67, 227–264 (1998).
- 16.
Lee, M.N. et al. Common genetic variants modulate pathogen-sensing responses in human dendritic cells. Science 343, 1246980 (2014).
- 17.
Ye, C.J. et al. Intersection of population variation and autoimmunity genetics in human T cell activation. Science 345, 1254665 (2014).
- 18.
Andrés, A.M. et al. Balancing selection maintains a form of ERAP2 that undergoes nonsense-mediated decay and affects antigen presentation. PLoS Genet. 6, e1001157 (2010).
- 19.
Palmer, C., Diehn, M., Alizadeh, A.A. & Brown, P.O. Cell-type specific gene expression profiles of leukocytes in human peripheral blood. BMC Genomics 7, 115 (2006).
- 20.
Saveanu, L. et al. Concerted peptide trimming by human ERAP1 and ERAP2 aminopeptidase complexes in the endoplasmic reticulum. Nat. Immunol. 6, 689–697 (2005).
- 21.
Franco, L.M. et al. Integrative genomic analysis of the human immune response to influenza vaccination. eLife 2, e00299 (2013).
- 22.
Cao, J. et al. Comprehensive single cell transcriptional profiling of a multicellular organism by combinatorial indexing. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/104844 (2017).
- 23.
Dixit, A. et al. Perturb-Seq: dissecting molecular circuits with scalable single-cell RNA profiling of pooled genetic screens. Cell 167, 1853–1866.e17 (2016).
- 24.
Adamson, B. et al. A multiplexed single-cell CRISPR screening platform enables systematic dissection of the unfolded protein response. Cell 167, 1867–1882.e21 (2016).
- 25.
Jaitin, D.A. et al. Dissecting immune circuits by linking CRISPR-pooled screens with single-cell RNA-Seq. Cell 167, 1883–1896.e15 (2016).
- 26.
Datlinger, P. et al. Pooled CRISPR screening with single-cell transcriptome readout. Nat. Methods 14, 297–301 (2017).
- 27.
Farh, K.K.-H. et al. Genetic and epigenetic fine mapping of causal autoimmune disease variants. Nature 518, 337–343 (2015).
- 28.
Buettner, F. et al. Computational analysis of cell-to-cell heterogeneity in single-cell RNA-sequencing data reveals hidden subpopulations of cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 155–160 (2015).
- 29.
Tung, P.-Y. et al. Batch effects and the effective design of single-cell gene expression studies. Sci. Rep. 7, 39921 (2017).
- 30.
Tanay, A. & Regev, A. Scaling single-cell genomics from phenomenology to mechanism. Nature 541, 331–338 (2017).
- 31.
Dobin, A. et al. STAR: ultrafast universal RNA-seq aligner. Bioinformatics 29, 15–21 (2013).
- 32.
Wang, X., Spandidos, A., Wang, H. & Seed, B. PrimerBank: a PCR primer database for quantitative gene expression analysis, 2012 update. Nucleic Acids Res. 40, D1144–D1149 (2012).
- 33.
Picelli, S. et al. Smart-seq2 for sensitive full-length transcriptome profiling in single cells. Nat. Methods 10, 1096–1098 (2013).
- 34.
Picelli, S. et al. Full-length RNA-seq from single cells using Smart-seq2. Nat. Protoc. 9, 171–181 (2014).
- 35.
Satija, R., Farrell, J.A., Gennert, D., Schier, A.F. & Regev, A. Spatial reconstruction of single-cell gene expression data. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 495–502 (2015).
- 36.
Anders, S. & Huber, W. Differential expression analysis for sequence count data. Genome Biol. 11, R106 (2010).
- 37.
Dabney, A., Storey, J.D. & Warnes, G.R. qvalue: Q-value estimation for false discovery rate control. R package version 1 (2010).
- 38.
Falconer, D.S. & Mackay, T.F. Introduction to Quantitative Genetics, 4th edn. (Pearson, 1996).
- 39.
Loh, P.R., Palamara, P.F. & Price, A.L. Fast and accurate long-range phasing in a UK Biobank cohort. Nat. Genet. 48, 811–816 (2016).
- 40.
Shabalin, A.A. Matrix eQTL: ultra fast eQTL analysis via large matrix operations. Bioinformatics 28, 1353–1358 (2012).
Acknowledgements
M.S. and C.J.Y. are supported by NIH R01AR071522 and R21AI133337. S.T. is supported by NIH F30DK115167. H.M.K. is supported by U01HL137182. N.Z. is supported by NIH K25HL121295, R03DE025665, and Department of Defense W81WH-16-2-0018.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–21
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Table 3
Cell type specific eQTLs
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
Cell type specific differentially expressed genes
- 2.
Supplementary Table 2
Pathway enrichment for differentially expressed genes
- 3.
Supplementary Table 4
Base Call Probabilities
Zip files
- 1.
Supplementary Code
Implementation of demuxlet