Integrative single-cell analysis of transcriptional and epigenetic states in the human adult brain

Flow cytometry was done at both the UCSD Human Embryonic Stem Cell Core and the TSRI Flow Cytometry Core. We thank T.F. Osothprarop and M.M. He (Illumina, San Diego, California, USA) for providing Tn5059 transposase; N. Salathia for assistance in sequencing; Y. Wu, T. Pakozdi, and Z. Chiang for assistance in sequencing analysis; and G. Kennedy for help on RNAscope. Funding support was provided by the NIH Common Fund Single Cell Analysis Program (1U01MH098977 to K.Z. and J.C.). T.E.D. is a fellow in the Pediatric Scientist Development Program and is supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (award no. K12-HD000850). G.E.K. was supported by a Neuroplasticity of Aging Training Grant (5T32AG000216-24). P.V.K. was supported by the NIH Centers for Excellence in Genomic Science (P50MH106933), NIH grant 1R01HL131768, and an NSF CAREER award (NSF-14-532). J.F. was supported by NIH grant F31 CA206236. The Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) Project was supported by the Common Fund of the Office of the Director of the National Institutes of Health, and by NCI, NHGRI, NHLBI, NIDA, NIMH, and NINDS. The GTEx samples used for the analyses described in this study were obtained from the University of Miami Brain Endowment Bank.