Abstract
Genetic engineering by viral infection of single cells is useful to study complex systems such as the brain. However, available methods for infecting single cells have drawbacks that limit their applications. Here we describe 'virus stamping', in which viruses are reversibly bound to a delivery vehicle—a functionalized glass pipette tip or magnetic nanoparticles in a pipette—that is brought into physical contact with the target cell on a surface or in tissue, using mechanical or magnetic forces. Different single cells in the same tissue can be infected with different viruses and an individual cell can be simultaneously infected with different viruses. We use rabies, lenti, herpes simplex, and adeno-associated viruses to drive expression of fluorescent markers or a calcium indicator in target cells in cell culture, mouse retina, human brain organoid, and the brains of live mice. Virus stamping provides a versatile solution for targeted single-cell infection of diverse cell types, both in vitro and in vivo.
Acknowledgements
We thank J. Gründemann for technical assistance setting up the brain slice procedure, J.M. Mateos, A. Kaech, and J. Doehner from the Zurich Center of Microscopy and Image Analysis (ZMB), U. Schwarz from Leica Mannheim, and T. Horn from the DBSSE imaging facility for helping with imaging and data preparation, M.J. Schnell for providing the BSR-VSV-RVG cell line, E.M. Callaway for providing the B7GG cell line, C.P. Patino Alvarez and A. Villemain for producing viruses, Helbling Technik Bern AG for technical assistance modeling the magnet used for shielded virus stamping, and the members of the Roska laboratory for technical assistance. The study was supported by a European Union grant (FP7/211800) to D.J.M.; a Human Frontier Science Program Long-Term Fellowship (LT000173/2013-L) and a Swiss National Science Foundation Ambizione Fellowship to S.T.; a European Molecular Biology Organization Long-Term Fellowship (506-2012) to D.M.M.; Swiss National Science Foundation grants (310030B_160225 to D.J.M. and 3100330B_163457 to B.R.), the National Center of Competence in Research Molecular Systems Engineering grant to D.J.M. and B.R.; European Research Council (669157, RETMUS), DARPA (HR0011-17-C-0038, Cortical Sight) grants to B.R., a Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft grant (SFB870) to K.K.C.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Preparing glass pipettes for unshielded virus stamping of surface cells and performing virus stamping.
- 2.
Versatility of virus stamping.
- 3.
Demonstration that virus stamping works with non-VSVG coated enveloped viruses and non-enveloped viruses, and that virus stamped neurons survive for many days post-infection.
- 4.
Cell infection with virus-coated magnetic nanoparticles.
- 5.
Calcium imaging in mouse visual cortex.
- 6.
Estimating the guidance of magnetic nanoparticles within the shielded stamping pipette by the externally applied magnetic field.
- 7.
Magnetic nanoparticles concentrate viruses and drive robust infection.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–7
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Note 1
Modeling the electromagnet used for virus stamping and its interaction with the virus-coated nanoparticles