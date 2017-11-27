Inhibition of 53BP1 favors homology-dependent DNA repair and increases CRISPR–Cas9 genome-editing efficiency

Abstract
Programmable nucleases, such as Cas9, are used for precise genome editing by homology-dependent repair (HDR)1,2,3. However, HDR efficiency is constrained by competition from other double-strand break (DSB) repair pathways, including non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ)4. We report the discovery of a genetically encoded inhibitor of 53BP1 that increases the efficiency of HDR-dependent genome editing in human and mouse cells. 53BP1 is a key regulator of DSB repair pathway choice in eukaryotic cells4,5 and functions to favor NHEJ over HDR by suppressing end resection, which is the rate-limiting step in the initiation of HDR. We screened an existing combinatorial library of engineered ubiquitin variants6 for inhibitors of 53BP1. Expression of one variant, named i53 (inhibitor of 53BP1), in human and mouse cells, blocked accumulation of 53BP1 at sites of DNA damage and improved gene targeting and chromosomal gene conversion with either double-stranded DNA or single-stranded oligonucleotide donors by up to 5.6-fold. Inhibition of 53BP1 is a robust method to increase efficiency of HDR-based precise genome editing.
Accessions
Primary accessions
Protein Data Bank
References
- 1.
Doudna, J.A. & Charpentier, E. Genome editing. The new frontier of genome engineering with CRISPR-Cas9. Science 346, 1258096 (2014).
- 2.
Cox, D.B., Platt, R.J. & Zhang, F. Therapeutic genome editing: prospects and challenges. Nat. Med. 21, 121–131 (2015).
- 3.
Chandrasegaran, S. & Carroll, D. Origins of Programmable Nucleases for Genome Engineering. J. Mol. Biol. 428 5 Pt B, 963–989 (2016).
- 4.
Hustedt, N. & Durocher, D. The control of DNA repair by the cell cycle. Nat. Cell Biol. 19, 1–9 (2016).
- 5.
Panier, S. & Boulton, S.J. Double-strand break repair: 53BP1 comes into focus. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 15, 7–18 (2014).
- 6.
Ernst, A. et al. A strategy for modulation of enzymes in the ubiquitin system. Science 339, 590–595 (2013).
- 7.
Escribano-Díaz, C. et al. A cell cycle-dependent regulatory circuit composed of 53BP1-RIF1 and BRCA1-CtIP controls DNA repair pathway choice. Mol. Cell 49, 872–883 (2013).
- 8.
Feng, L., Fong, K.W., Wang, J., Wang, W. & Chen, J. RIF1 counteracts BRCA1-mediated end resection during DNA repair. J. Biol. Chem. 288, 11135–11143 (2013).
- 9.
Fradet-Turcotte, A. et al. 53BP1 is a reader of the DNA-damage-induced H2A Lys 15 ubiquitin mark. Nature 499, 50–54 (2013).
- 10.
Botuyan, M.V. et al. Structural basis for the methylation state-specific recognition of histone H4-K20 by 53BP1 and Crb2 in DNA repair. Cell 127, 1361–1373 (2006).
- 11.
Dikic, I., Wakatsuki, S. & Walters, K.J. Ubiquitin-binding domains - from structures to functions. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 10, 659–671 (2009).
- 12.
Orthwein, A. et al. A mechanism for the suppression of homologous recombination in G1 cells. Nature 528, 422–426 (2015).
- 13.
O'Donnell, L. et al. The MMS22L-TONSL complex mediates recovery from replication stress and homologous recombination. Mol. Cell 40, 619–631 (2010).
- 14.
Xie, A. et al. Distinct roles of chromatin-associated proteins MDC1 and 53BP1 in mammalian double-strand break repair. Mol. Cell 28, 1045–1057 (2007).
- 15.
Moynahan, M.E., Chiu, J.W., Koller, B.H. & Jasin, M. Brca1 controls homology-directed DNA repair. Mol. Cell 4, 511–518 (1999).
- 16.
Srivastava, M. et al. An inhibitor of nonhomologous end-joining abrogates double-strand break repair and impedes cancer progression. Cell 151, 1474–1487 (2012).
- 17.
Chu, V.T. et al. Increasing the efficiency of homology-directed repair for CRISPR-Cas9-induced precise gene editing in mammalian cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 543–548 (2015).
- 18.
Maruyama, T. et al. Increasing the efficiency of precise genome editing with CRISPR-Cas9 by inhibition of nonhomologous end joining. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 538–542 (2015).
- 19.
Pinder, J., Salsman, J. & Dellaire, G. Nuclear domain 'knock-in' screen for the evaluation and identification of small molecule enhancers of CRISPR-based genome editing. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, 9379–9392 (2015).
- 20.
Agudelo, D. et al. Marker-free coselection for CRISPR-driven genome editing in human cells. Nat. Methods 14, 615–620 (2017).
- 21.
Maggio, I. & Gonçalves, M.A. Genome editing at the crossroads of delivery, specificity, and fidelity. Trends Biotechnol. 33, 280–291 (2015).
- 22.
Wang, J. et al. Homology-driven genome editing in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells using ZFN mRNA and AAV6 donors. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 1256–1263 (2015).
- 23.
Wang, J. et al. Targeted gene addition to a predetermined site in the human genome using a ZFN-based nicking enzyme. Genome Res. 22, 1316–1326 (2012).
- 24.
Verma, P. & Greenberg, R.A. Noncanonical views of homology-directed DNA repair. Genes Dev. 30, 1138–1154 (2016).
- 25.
Davis, L. & Maizels, N. Two distinct pathways support gene correction by single-stranded donors at DNA nicks. Cell Rep. 17, 1872–1881 (2016).
- 26.
Richardson, C.D., Ray, G.J., DeWitt, M.A., Curie, G.L. & Corn, J.E. Enhancing homology-directed genome editing by catalytically active and inactive CRISPR-Cas9 using asymmetric donor DNA. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 339–344 (2016).
- 27.
Sfeir, A. & Symington, L.S. Microhomology-mediated end joining: a back-up survival mechanism or dedicated pathway? Trends Biochem. Sci. 40, 701–714 (2015).
- 28.
Muñoz, M.C. et al. RING finger nuclear factor RNF168 is important for defects in homologous recombination caused by loss of the breast cancer susceptibility factor BRCA1. J. Biol. Chem. 287, 40618–40628 (2012).
- 29.
Xiong, X. et al. 53BP1 promotes microhomology-mediated end-joining in G1-phase cells. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, 1659–1670 (2015).
- 30.
Gunn, A. & Stark, J.M. I-SceI-based assays to examine distinct repair outcomes of mammalian chromosomal double strand breaks. Methods Mol. Biol. 920, 379–391 (2012).
- 31.
Bennardo, N., Cheng, A., Huang, N. & Stark, J.M. Alternative-NHEJ is a mechanistically distinct pathway of mammalian chromosome break repair. PLoS Genet. 4, e1000110 (2008).
- 32.
Richardson, C.D. et al. CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing in human cells works via the Fanconi anemia pathway. Preprint at bioRxiv https://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2017/05/09/136028 (2017).
- 33.
Hart, T. et al. High-resolution CRISPR screens reveal fitness genes and genotype-specific cancer liabilities. Cell 163, 1515–1526 (2015).
- 34.
Sanjana, N.E., Shalem, O. & Zhang, F. Improved vectors and genome-wide libraries for CRISPR screening. Nat. Methods 11, 783–784 (2014).
- 35.
Tonikian, R., Zhang, Y., Boone, C. & Sidhu, S.S. Identifying specificity profiles for peptide recognition modules from phage-displayed peptide libraries. Nat. Protoc. 2, 1368–1386 (2007).
- 36.
Perez, E.E. et al. Establishment of HIV-1 resistance in CD4+ T cells by genome editing using zinc-finger nucleases. Nat. Biotechnol. 26, 808–816 (2008).
Acknowledgements
We are grateful to R. Szilard for critical reading of the manuscript. We thank J. Stark (City of Hope) for the DR- and EJ2-GFP U2OS cell lines, G. Dellaire (Dalhousie University) for the LMNA assay plasmids and Y. Doyon (Université Laval) for the HIST1H2BK-mAG targeting vector. The Lenti-Cas9-2A-Blast construct was a gift from J. Moffat (University of Toronto). Clone 12CA5 was gift from M. Tyers, University of Montréal). Goat anti-GFP was a gift from L. Pelletier, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute. A.F.-T. was a CIHR post-doctoral fellow and A.O. was a recipient of the Terry Fox Foundation Strategic Initiative for Excellence in Radiation Research for the 21st Century at CIHR fellowship. P.A.M.-G. received a Breast Cancer postdoctoral fellowship award from the US Department of Defense (BC134020). M.D.W. held a long-term fellowship from the Human Frontier Science Program. S.M.N. receives a postdoctoral fellowship from the Dutch Cancer Society (KWF). D.D. is the Thomas Kierans Chair in Mechanisms of Cancer Development and a Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in the Molecular Mechanisms of Genome Integrity. Work was supported by NIH grant U19 HL129902 to PMC, CIHR grants MOP111149 and MOP136956 (to S.S.S.), FDN143277 (to F.S.) and FDN143343 (to D.D.) anda Grant-in-Aid from the Krembil Foundation (to D.D.).
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Additional details relevant to interpretation of the 53BP1-UbvG08 structure (related to Fig. 2)
- 2.
Structural model validation (related to Fig. 2)
- 3.
Effect of i53 on BRCA1 (related to Fig. 3)
- 4.
Control immunoblots and assessment of AAV-i53 vectors (related to Fig. 4)
- 5.
Gene targeting at the HIST1HB2K locus (related to Fig. 4).
- 6.
Gene targeting at the mouse Hsp90a1 locus (related to Fig. 4).
- 7.
Analysis of HDR by dsDNA and ssODNs along with primary data (related to Fig. 4).
- 8.
CtIP promotes HDR with ssODN donors and i53 does not promote sister chromatid exchanges.
- 9.
Uncropped scans of gels.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–9
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables 1–2