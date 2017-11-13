Three-dimensional map of nonhematopoietic bone and bone-marrow cells and molecules

Abstract
The bone marrow (BM) microenvironment contains many types of cells and molecules with roles in hematopoiesis, osteogenesis, angiogenesis and metabolism. The spatial distribution of the different bone and BM cell types remains elusive, owing to technical challenges associated with bone imaging. To map nonhematopoietic cells and structures in bone and BM, we performed multicolor 3D imaging of osteoblastic, vascular, perivascular, neuronal and marrow stromal cells, and extracellular-matrix proteins in whole mouse femurs. We analyzed potential interactions between cells and molecules on the basis of colocalization of markers. Our results shed light on the markers expressed by different osteolineage cell types; the heterogeneity of vascular and perivascular cells; the neural subtypes innervating marrow and bone; the diversity of stromal cells; and the distribution of extracellular-matrix components. Our complete imaging data set is available for download and can be used in research in bone biology, hematology, vascular biology, neuroscience and extracellular-matrix biology.
References
Acknowledgements
This study was supported in part by the SystemsX StemSysMed grant to T.S.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
Display of colocalization analysis results.
Some Nes-GFP-expressing cells are ALP+CD31− osteoblastic cells.
Some Nes-GFP-expressing cells are ALP+CD31− osteoblastic cells.
Antibody staining for osteocalcin partially overlaps with OC-YFP expression.
Expression of mesenchymal-progenitor-cell markers near the distal growth plate.
CD105 is not a panendothelial marker.
CD105 is not a panendothelial marker.
Supplementary information
PDF files
PDF files
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–7 and Supplementary Tables 1–3
Life Sciences Reporting Summary