Abstract
Efficient genome editing with Cas9–sgRNA in vivo has required the use of viral delivery systems, which have limitations for clinical applications. Translational efforts to develop other RNA therapeutics have shown that judicious chemical modification of RNAs can improve therapeutic efficacy by reducing susceptibility to nuclease degradation. Guided by the structure of the Cas9–sgRNA complex, we identify regions of sgRNA that can be modified while maintaining or enhancing genome-editing activity, and we develop an optimal set of chemical modifications for in vivo applications. Using lipid nanoparticle formulations of these enhanced sgRNAs (e-sgRNA) and mRNA encoding Cas9, we show that a single intravenous injection into mice induces >80% editing of Pcsk9 in the liver. Serum Pcsk9 is reduced to undetectable levels, and cholesterol levels are significantly lowered about 35% to 40% in animals. This strategy may enable non-viral, Cas9-based genome editing in the liver in clinical settings.
Acknowledgements
We thank T. Jacks, P. Sharp, T. Tammela, Z. Weng, G. Gao, E. Sontheimer and A. Vegas for discussions and for sharing reagents, Y. Li and A. Park for technical assistance, and K. Cormier for histology. This work is supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 5R00CA169512, DP2HL137167 and P01HL131471 (to W.X.). V.K. acknowledges support from the Russian Scientific Fund, Grant number 14-34-00017. H.Y. is supported by Skoltech Center and 5-U54-CA151884-04 (NIH). This work is supported in part by Cancer Center Support (core) grant P30-CA14051 from the NIH. We thank the Swanson Biotechnology Center for technical support.
