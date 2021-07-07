Graphite Bio: gene editing blood stem cells for sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease has been a neglected area of drug development, with limited treatment options to prevent the associated debilitating pain and early mortality. With the maturation of cell and gene therapy, however, several cutting-edge treatments that have entered clinical testing aim to undo the damage caused by a mutation in the β-globin gene. Most existing gene therapy approaches supplement faulty production of β-globin with a compensating foreign gene—in the case of bluebird bio, for example, patients are given a lentiviral vector containing a T87Q-engineered form of the human β-globin gene that inserts at distant points in the genome and confers potent anti-sickling activity.

Stanford University spinout Graphite Bio has a different goal in mind. Leveraging the expertise of co-founders Matthew Porteus and Maria Grazia Roncarolo in genome manipulation and hematopoietic stem cell therapy, Graphite is pursuing a strategy of repairing the mutations behind sickle cell and other genetic diseases at the source. “When people say genome editing, the implication is that you’re fixing typos,” says Porteus. “That’s actually what we’re doing—almost all the other approaches are workarounds” in which aberrant function is counteracted by supplementing a foreign gene product.

Maria Grazia Roncarolo, co-founder of Graphite Bio

Trained as a pediatric hematologist, Porteus has been working in gene editing for nearly 20 years; his lab is currently focused on pushing the performance of CRISPR–Cas9 at fixing rather than supplementing disease mutations. Using electroporation, his team was able to deliver complexes of the Cas9 nuclease with its guide RNA, which targets enzyme to a desired site in the genome. This triggers a selective genomic cutting and repair process that can inactivate targeted genes. To replace them, a ‘donor DNA’ sequence is required; it undergoes targeted recombination at the cleavage site. But foreign DNA can trigger cellular alarms as a sign of a viral infection. Porteus’s team overcame this in 2016 by using an adeno-associated virus serotype 6 (AAV-6) gene therapy vector to shepherd donor DNA into cells, achieving unprecedented efficiencies in this ‘homology-directed recombination’ (HDR) process. “All of a sudden we're going from 1% targeted integration to 30–50% targeted integration,” says Porteus.

Matthew Porteus, co-founder of Graphite Bio

Around this same time, Roncarolo was recruited to Stanford. As director of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, she had experience with the clinical application of genetically manipulated hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), including testing and developing Orchard Therapeutics’ Strimvelis, the first European Medicines Agency–approved gene therapy. Much of this work involved lentiviruses, which can shoehorn foreign DNA into host genomes, but with little control over its destination. This can be problematic if the foreign DNA ends up disrupting essential genes or regulatory elements.

Roncarolo, tasked with setting up an academic facility for the development, manufacture and clinical testing of cell and gene therapy candidates, immediately recognized the promise of CRISPR-based HDR. “It was clear to me that Matt’s gene-editing technology was really a priority for the center,” she says. Together, they developed a robust protocol for extracting HSCs from patients with sickle cell disease, correcting them via HDR, and transplanting them back into patients. Support from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine helped bring them to the brink of clinical testing.

At this point Roncarolo, Porteus and his former postdoc Daniel Dever decided they had gone as far as they could without the resources of a commercial venture, and so Graphite Bio was born. The company drew $45 million in series A funding from Versant Ventures and Samsara BioCapital in September 2020. Its founders attribute their fundraising success to their work in preparing for clinical testing, including preliminary toxicology studies, which in turn led to an approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for an investigational new drug (IND) application. “We had an incredible jumpstart because I don’t know how many companies start with an IND approved by the FDA—the very first IND approved for [ex vivo] gene correction,” says Roncarolo. This funding helped Graphite to build out its team, including CEO Joshua Lehrer, who oversaw the development of the sickle cell disease-modifying therapy Oxbryta (voxelotor) at Global Blood Therapeutics.

Stanford’s IND has been transferred to Graphite, and the company is launching its first phase 1/2 clinical trial. “We’re open for business,” says Lehrer, “and the next step will be identifying and screening and enrolling that first patient.” The company has good cause for optimism; other ongoing HSC-based transplantation and gene therapy trials have shown the feasibility of achieving disease control after transplantation. For example, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are now conducting a trial in which CRISPR–Cas9 is being used to switch on the production of fetal hemoglobin, a fully functional form of hemoglobin that is normally absent in adult cells. A recent publication has described robust and durable improvement in symptoms for one patient treated in this trial.

But it’s unclear what level of gene correction is necessary in the modified HSC pool to provide clinical benefit. Akshay Sharma, a bone marrow transplantation specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital—and one of the investigators on the CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex trial—notes that data suggest that a pool comprising 25–30% modified cells might do the trick, but adds that little information is available from genome-editing trials. “It is safe to say right now that in the gene therapy setting, more is better,” he says, “although we don’t know quite how much more.” Porteus says they can now routinely achieve 50% editing efficiency in HSCs at clinical scale, and is optimistic that this should be sufficient. However, it remains unclear how well these edited cells can engraft in the marrow. “That’s one of those questions that keeps me up at night,” says Porteus, although recent work from his group in mice suggests that durable engraftment is achievable.

There are also some safety concerns associated with the chemotherapy ‘conditioning’ regimen used to kill existing HSCs before transplantation, a standard part of HSC gene therapy —including Graphite’s. The potential consequences can include genetic damage, sterility, and endocrine problems. In severe cases of sickle cell disease, this risk may be worth it. “Sickle cell is a very debilitating disorder … and there is no doubt it can reduce lifespan,” says Sharma. But he also notes that existing disease-modifying treatments may be a better fit for patients with milder disease.

Safer conditioning has been targeted by startups such as Magenta Therapeutics; it is also a priority at Graphite. Jasper Therapeutics, another Stanford spinout, has developed a monoclonal antibody that effectively kills marrow-resident HSCs without inflicting broader damage. The two companies are partnering on a clinical program to treat X-linked severe combined immune deficiency, in which this antibody-based conditioning will replace chemotherapy. If successful, this could become a general component of Graphite’s treatment process.

Leher sees this as a potential game-changer not just for Graphite but for the field as a whole. “This could be an outpatient procedure,” he says. “If you’re talking about one antibody infusion followed by a cell infusion and they’re cured for life, then you can see how this would really expand the potential to transform a lot of lives.”

The Graphite team is planning next steps, with half a dozen indications in the pipeline, such as the rare metabolic disorder Gaucher syndrome. The investor community is also enthusiastic—in mid-March, a round of series B funding netted the company another $150 million.

The work is progressing quickly, but Porteus is mindful of how many incremental successes were necessary to get to this point, and he believes that stepwise progress will be a key component of the company’s future growth and development. “To use a baseball analogy, we’re going to get there by singles and doubles and walks and stealing bases, not just trying to hit the home run,” he says.

Michael Eisenstein

Philadelphia, PA, USA.