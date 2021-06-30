Federation Bio: from single strains to synthetic consortia

The ability of the gut and skin microbiome to influence human biology represents an open frontier. Links have been found between microbiomes and conditions as diverse as eczema, cancer, metabolic disorders and Parkinson’s disease. Federation Bio, which was co-founded by Michael Fischbach of Stanford University, is pursuing two approaches that take advantage of expanding knowledge of the gut and skin microbiome to develop live biotherapeutic products that combat secondary hyperoxaluria and cancer.

“These two platforms are running in parallel,” explains Fischbach. “The only theme that ties them together is that they both represent something unique and powerful, something that doesn’t match any current capability in the biotech arsenal, and is of very large magnitude.”

One platform involves transplants of massive synthetic microbial consortia, instead of individual species or undefined community consortia. While companies like Vedanta Biosciences are developing synthetic consortia of 11 strains, the Federation Bio consortium contain >120 strains, likely the largest microbiota product currently under commercial development. “We wanted to be able to create a full-scale gut community from scratch, as a completely defined system,” Fischbach says.

Federation Bio’s second platform takes advantage of the skin microbiota’s ability to communicate with the immune system. Staphylococcus epidermidis, a commensal naturally resident on human skin, can be engineered to induce expansion of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in vivo. “This is a tumor vaccine where the antigen would be something unique to the tumor, and where the adjuvant is a commensal organism,” Fischbach explains.

An assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford and director of the Stanford Microbiome Therapies Initiative, Fischbach co-founded Federation Bio with Dylan Dodd and with Racquel Bracken of Venrock , who served as the founding CEO.

Bracken and her colleagues had known Fischbach for some years before founding Federation. “Michael and I met in 2016 and did a number of brainstorming sessions around work in his lab,” she says. By 2018, she says, the work had matured to a point where it was ready to move ahead. “Michael really came at this from a confluence of different disciplines,” she says, including chemistry, microbiology and genomics.

Federation launched with $50 million in series A funding from Venrock, Altitude, Horizon Ventures and Seventure Partners/Health for Life. They also hired a new CEO, Emily Drabant Conley, who joined the team with 10 years’ experience overseeing business development at 23andMe. During that time, she saw human genomic data grow from a niche interest into a tool for drug discovery. “It’s been a really big shift, and I got to be part of that at 23andMe. I foresee a similar shift coming in the microbiome,” she says. The chance to shepherd an emerging technology to the mainstream of health technology attracted her to Federation, she says.

Emily Drabant Conley, CEO of Federation Bio

“We’re at the beginning part of the curve. There’s better tools, there’s more understanding, and we have an inkling that the microbiome is very important for human health,” Conley says, “I foresee that it will become a powerful therapeutic modality in the next ten years.”

Federation’s lead program aims to treat secondary hyperoxaluria, which causes kidney stones. In these patients, the gastrointestinal tract absorbs too much oxalate from food. Transplanting gut microbes that break down the oxalate can reduce kidney stone formation, and these microbes stand a better chance of establishing themselves if they are transplanted as part of a thriving microbial ecosystem.

“You have to create the ecosystem for your organism to live and also satisfy all its metabolic requirements,” says Bryan Coburn of the University of Toronto. The gut microbiome is an interconnected ecology, just like any macroecology. Although many in the field are trying to tease out the right combination of microbes to create a scalable and efficacious therapy, it’s a daunting task. “A lot of the work has been observational and has not clearly disentangled the roles of specific microbes from the role of a healthy microbial community,” Coburn says.

Synthetically designed consortia attempt to improve on fecal microbiota transplants (FMTs), in which an entire microbial community is extracted from a healthy donor and introduced into patients. FMTs have successfully treated chronic infection with Clostridioides difficile, a pathogenic bacterium that can take over the gut after antibiotic use. The transplant approach avoids the difficulty of identifying individual species, while benefiting from having a healthy, interconnected microbial community. But, although donors are carefully screened, the FMT approach is not without risks. The FDA has documented six patients who became infected with pathogenic strains of Escherichia coli following FMT, with two deaths possibly resulting.

“What if we could progress the field from FMT, which is more like a natural product, to synthetically designed consortia?” says Bracken. To assemble a stable consortium, Federation Bio cultivates bacterial strains individually to characterize the chemical phenotype contributed by each species. That allows them to optimize the community under controlled conditions, by adding or dropping out one species at a time. “We’re able to apply and develop design rules around what microbes need to be in the consortia to change the phenotype,” Bracken says.

Michael Fischbach, founder of Federation Bio

“We’ve had to make a major investment in learning to isolate not just a lot of strains but the right strains from a sample,” Fischbach adds. He can’t give too many specifics about as-yet-unpublished work, but he says where Federation Bio stands out is the number of species in their consortia. “For a variety of reasons, I think that people have been overestimating the complexity of real native communities,” he says.

Coburn points out that it’s impossible at this stage to know whether replacing a person’s native microbiome with a synthetic consortium could have unanticipated negative effects. “One of the long-range concerns is that we have short-term therapeutic goals, which we may achieve, but that may have long-term ecological consequences for that individual that we might not see until years later,” he says. Still, he adds, “every area of drug development deals with this. This is what phases of clinical research are for.”

Federation Bio’s platform of immune-system-stimulating skin microbes Fischbach sees as a simple immunotherapy. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy has had some spectacular successes, particularly in blood cancers, but it’s invasive, time consuming and expensive. “The whole reason that people make CAR-T cells is so they can endow the T cell with the right antigen, so that it goes after the right target cell,” Fischbach explains. But what if there were a less invasive way to endow T cells with the cancer antigen?

Turns out, microbes on the skin can direct the T cells. “One of the most striking things the microbiome does to the host is modulate the immune function very potently,” says Fischbach. In a recent bioRxiv preprint, Fischbach reports that, when applied to the skin, an S. epidermidis strain engineered to express ovalbumin stimulates both a CD4+ and a CD8+ T cell response against an ovalbumin-expressing B16 melanoma subcutaneously implanted in a mouse.

Developing an efficient method for genetically engineering S. epidermidis was an initial hurdle, he says. “It was one of these problems that was solved not by one magical ‘aha’ moment, but by carefully tuning the parameters around the source of the DNA and the conditions to electroporate the strain,” Fischbach says. Once that was solved, the bacteria performed admirably. “The effect is striking. You take a Q-tip and swab it on the head of the mouse, and their tumors grow much smaller,” Fischbach says. The method could be adapted for use in other skin commensals and with other tumor antigens.

These programs may represent the tip of the iceberg as researchers discover more ways to tap into the microbiome’s “superpowers.” “I’m delighted for everybody’s success,” Fischbach says. “I’m hoping we see a broad infiltration of biotech by the microbiome.”

Caroline Seydel

Los Angeles, CA, USA.