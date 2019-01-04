Nature Biotech's top stories of the year
1. Go-ahead for first in-body CRISPR medicine testing
2. T cells fingered as culprits for narcolepsy
3. With a free pass, CRISPR-edited plants reach market in record time
4. Preprint wipes millions off CRISPR companies’ stocks
5. Smart insulin: redesign could end hypoglycemia risk
6. FDA warns public of dangers of DIY gene therapy
7. First edible cottonseed go-ahead
8. FDA backs clinician-free AI imaging diagnostic tools
9. Sangamo’s landmark genome editing trial gets mixed reception