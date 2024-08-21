You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

AIs based on deep learning struggle to keep learning new things, but ‘waking up’ their ‘neurons’ could help overcome this — plus, how video games gave peoples’ mental health a boost during the pandemic.

Download the Nature Podcast 21 August 2024

In this episode:

00:46 Old AIs can’t learn new tricks

An algorithm that reactivates dormant ‘neurons’ in deep-learning-based AIs could help them overcome their inability to learn new things and make future systems more flexible, research has shown. AIs based on deep learning struggle to learn how to tackle new tasks indefinitely, making them less adaptable to new situations. The reasons for this are unclear, but now a team has identified that ‘resetting’ parts of the neural networks underlying these systems can allow deep learning methods to keep learning continually.

Research Article: Dohare et al.

News and Views: Switching between tasks can cause AI to lose the ability to learn

08:55 Research Highlights

To stop crocodiles eating poisonous toads researchers have been making them sick, and a sacrificed child in ancient Mexico was the progeny of closely related parents.

Research Highlight: How to train your crocodile

Research Highlight: DNA of child sacrificed in ancient city reveals surprising parentage

11:20 Briefing Chat

How video games gave people a mental health boost during the pandemic, and where the dinosaur-destroying Chicxulub asteroid formed.

Nature News: PlayStation is good for you: video games improved mental health during COVID

Nature News: Dinosaur-killing Chicxulub asteroid formed in Solar System’s outer reaches

