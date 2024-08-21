Download the Nature Podcast 21 August 2024
In this episode:
00:46 Old AIs can’t learn new tricks
An algorithm that reactivates dormant ‘neurons’ in deep-learning-based AIs could help them overcome their inability to learn new things and make future systems more flexible, research has shown. AIs based on deep learning struggle to learn how to tackle new tasks indefinitely, making them less adaptable to new situations. The reasons for this are unclear, but now a team has identified that ‘resetting’ parts of the neural networks underlying these systems can allow deep learning methods to keep learning continually.
Research Article: Dohare et al.
News and Views: Switching between tasks can cause AI to lose the ability to learn
08:55 Research Highlights
To stop crocodiles eating poisonous toads researchers have been making them sick, and a sacrificed child in ancient Mexico was the progeny of closely related parents.
Research Highlight: How to train your crocodile
Research Highlight: DNA of child sacrificed in ancient city reveals surprising parentage
11:20 Briefing Chat
How video games gave people a mental health boost during the pandemic, and where the dinosaur-destroying Chicxulub asteroid formed.
Nature News: PlayStation is good for you: video games improved mental health during COVID
Nature News: Dinosaur-killing Chicxulub asteroid formed in Solar System’s outer reaches
Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
Never miss an episode. Subscribe to the Nature Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music or your favourite podcast app. An RSS feed for the Nature Podcast is available too.