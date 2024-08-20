Skip to main content

Iran’s election is an opportunity for Western nations to revive science diplomacy

  1. James Miller

    1. Oxford International Development Group, Oxford, Mississippi, USA.

  2. Seyed Mohammad Reza Hashemian

    1. Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

Your News article on Iran’s presidential election (Nature 631, 490–491; 2024) indicates that the unexpected victory of Masoud Pezeshkian, a cardiologist and former minister of health, could usher in opportunities for Iran’s scientists to engage with their Western peers. Given Pezeshkian’s stated intent to seek a new path in interactions with the world, Western countries should reciprocate.

Nature 632, 739 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02709-7

Competing Interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

