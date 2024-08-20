Skip to main content

Iran’s presidential election is no breakthrough for reform or for science

  Ali Arab

    Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.

    

    

  Rana Dadpour

    James Cook University, Cairns, Australia.

    

    

  Shideh Dashti

    University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, Colorado, USA.

    

    

  Encieh Erfani

    Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Mainz, Germany.

    

    

As representatives of the International Community of Iranian Academics (ICOIA), an independent network, we think that your News story on the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s president (see Nature 631, 490–491; 2024) presents an overly optimistic view of his reformist credentials.

Nature 632, 739 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02708-8

Competing Interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Subjects

