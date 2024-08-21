Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • RESEARCH BRIEFINGS

Tissues stay fit by balancing clearance of dying cells with regeneration

Clearance of dying cells is essential to the health of tissues. Study of hair follicles finds that, when follicle stem cells encounter dying neighbours, they become temporarily able to engulf and digest them. The molecular underpinnings of this reveal how clearance is spatially and temporally tuned to maintain tissue fitness.

This is a summary of: Stewart, K. S. et al. Stem cells tightly regulate dead cell clearance to maintain tissue fitness. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07855-6 (2024).

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02637-6

References

  1. Arandjelovic, S. & Ravichandran, K. S. Nature Immunol. 16, 907–917 (2015).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  2. Fuchs, E. & Blau, H. M. Cell Stem Cell 27, 532–556 (2020).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  3. Mesa, K. R. et al. Nature 522, 94–97 (2015).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  4. Hsu, Y.-C. & Fuchs, E. Cold Spring Harb. Perspect. Biol. 14, a040840 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  5. Oh, J. W. et al. J. Invest. Dermatol. 136, 34–44 (2016).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

Download references

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links