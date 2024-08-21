Skip to main content

Ultrathin sapphire synthesized for advanced 2D electronics

Single crystals of atomically thin sapphire have been prepared at room temperature — something that many scientists thought was impossible. These materials could enable the development of the next generation of transistors for use in miniaturized chips.

This is a summary of: Zeng, D. et al. Single-crystalline metal-oxide dielectrics for top-gate 2D transistors. Nature 632, 788–794 (2024).

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02634-9

Figure 1 is published under a CC BY 4.0 licence.

