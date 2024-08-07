Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • RESEARCH BRIEFINGS

How migrating cells define their back to move forward

Migrating cells must determine where to form a front end and a back end. A gradient in contact sites between the cell membrane and an organelle called the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is generated by a gradient of ER curvature and is required to guide and control migration speed.

This is a summary of: Gong, B. et al. Endoplasmic reticulum–plasma membrane contact gradients direct cell migration. Nature 631, 415–423 (2024).

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02572-6

Figure 1 is published under a CC BY 4.0 licence.

References

  1. Ridley, A. J. et al. Science 302, 1704–1709 (2003).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  2. Bisaria, A., Hayer, A., Garbett, D., Cohen, D. & Meyer, T. Science 368, 1205–1210 (2020).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  3. Houk, A. R. et al. Cell 148, 175–188 (2012).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  4. Carrasco, S. & Meyer, T. Annu. Rev. Biochem. 80, 973–1000 (2011).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  5. Chang, C. L. et al. Cell Rep. 5, 813–825 (2013).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

Download references

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links