Neural circuit underlying asthma reinforces the lung’s role as a sensory organ

Molecular, anatomical and functional evidence point to a multi-nodal neural circuit that senses allergenic particles in inhaled air and induces exaggerated airway constriction, a hallmark of asthma. This is the first description of a full circuit that starts in the lung and returns to control lung function.

This is a summary of: Su, Y. et al. Brainstem Dbh+ neurons control allergen-induced airway hyperreactivity. Nature 631, 601–609 (2024).

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02564-6

Figure 1 is published under a CC BY 4.0 licence.

