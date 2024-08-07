Skip to main content

Airway hillocks can withstand injury and protect specialized stem cells

Airway hillocks were identified in 2018. These barrier structures in the mammalian airway are composed of tightly interlocking flat cells that shield an underlying population of highly regenerative and specialized stem cells. Remarkably, hillocks seem to resist all major forms of environmental damage, ranging from toxic substances and acid to infection.

This is a summary of: Lin, B. et al. Airway hillocks are injury-resistant reservoirs of unique plastic stem cells. Nature 629, 869–877 (2024).

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02562-8

