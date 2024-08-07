Skip to main content

DNA strands show symmetry in damage tolerance but asymmetries in repair efficiency

The two strands of DNA, although chemically equivalent, are replicated and repaired asymmetrically. Insights into the persistence of DNA damage show how strand-specific interactions shape the genome-wide distribution of mutations, including the unexpected symmetry of mutations arising in the DNA strands during replication.

This is a summary of: Anderson, C. J. et al. Strand-resolved mutagenicity of DNA damage and repair. Nature 630, 744–751 (2024).

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02561-9

‘Expert opinion’ and the figure are published under a CC BY 4.0 licence.

