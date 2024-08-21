Skip to main content

Inner membrane turns inside out to exit mitochondrial organelles

How do mitochondrial organelles remove damaged parts of inner membrane for recycling in the cytoplasm? The discovery of an exit route that flips inner membrane outside the organelle provides some answers.
  1. David Pla-Martín

    1. David Pla-Martín is at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology I, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, 40225 Düsseldorf, Germany.

  2. Andreas S. Reichert

    1. Andreas S. Reichert is at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology I, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, 40225 Düsseldorf, Germany.

Organelles such as mitochondria use a variety of mechanisms to recycle their components. Writing in Nature, Prashar et al.1 report a surprising new twist in how these events can occur.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02528-w

Competing Interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

