  • NEWS AND VIEWS

Switching between tasks can cause AI to lose the ability to learn

Artificial neural networks become incapable of mastering new skills when they learn them one after the other. Researchers have only scratched the surface of why this phenomenon occurs — and how it can be fixed.
  1. Clare Lyle

    1. Clare Lyle is at Google DeepMind, Seattle, Washington, USA.

  2. Razvan Pascanu

    1. Razvan Pascanu is at Google DeepMind, London, UK.

Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) are often driven by inspiration from biological systems. For example, the neural networks that form the basis of modern computer-vision systems share many similarities with the human visual system. But analogies between biological and artificial neural networks are often inexact, and nowhere is this gap more apparent than in continual learning, in which tasks are learnt sequentially through exposure to a changing stream of data, instead of through access to an entire fixed training data set. Writing in Nature, Dohare et al.1 report that neural networks frequently fail to learn continually, and suggest a solution that has already made waves in AI research.

Nature 632, 745-747 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02525-z

References

Competing Interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Subjects

