  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHT

Engineered brain parasite ferries useful proteins into neurons

Microbe found in cat poo could be harnessed to deliver large, complex proteins across the blood–brain barrier.
Coloured transmission electron micrograph of a section through Toxoplasma gondii parasitic protozoans on a navy background

The parasite Toxoplasma gondii (artificially coloured) can infect the brain but seldom causes symptoms in healthy people. Credit: Eye of Science/Science Photo Library

A parasite that can be transmitted to humans through cat faeces or undercooked meat can deliver therapeutic proteins to the brain1.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02506-2

