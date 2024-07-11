Skip to main content

  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHT

Most accurate clock in history made by ‘quieting’ atoms

Strontium-based timepiece gains or loses only one second every 40 billion years.
General view of the atomic clock lit from behind with purple lighting.

An optical atomic clock measures the energy transitions of strontium atoms rather than the caesium atoms used in the clocks that are the world’s official time-keepers. Credit: K. Palubicki/NIST

Physicists have built the most accurate clock ever: one that gains or loses only one second every 40 billion years1.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02199-7

Subjects

