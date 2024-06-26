Skip to main content

Controlled stacking of boron nitride layers for ferroelectric memory applications

Rhombohedral boron nitride films have a unique combination of properties that make them desirable in electronic and optical applications. An innovative method can be used to create particularly promising large-scale single crystals, bringing the films much closer to real-world applications.

This is a summary of: Wang, L. et al. Bevel-edge epitaxy of ferroelectric rhombohedral boron nitride single crystal. Nature 629, 74–79 (2024).

