Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • RESEARCH HIGHLIGHT

Aged mice regain youthful muscles thanks to a compound that acts on the genes

A molecule increases levels of a protein that maintains telomeres, the caps on the ends of chromosomes.
Illustration of blue chromosomes with white highlighted telomeres

The protein TERT helps to shield the telomeres (white, artist’s impression) on the end of chromosomes (blue). Credit: Artur Plawgo/Science Photo Library

A molecule that increases the amount of a protein called TERT can blunt the effects of ageing on muscles and brain cells in mice1.

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02100-6

References

  1. Shim, H. S. et al. Cell https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2024.05.048 (2024).

    Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links