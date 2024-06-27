Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • RESEARCH HIGHLIGHT

Smile! Living skin helps robot make a happy face

Anchors inspired by skin ligaments connect cell-based composite to robotic visage.
A looping gif of a pink robotic face covered with a dermis equivalent smiling

A cell-laden gel was used to make the ‘skin’ of a grinning robotic face and the ‘ligaments’ that anchor the skin. Credit: M. Kawai et al./Cell Rep. Phys. Sci.

Androids, say cheese!

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02098-x

References

  1. Kawai, M., Nie, M., Oda, H. & Takeuchi, S. Cell Rep. Phys. Sci. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrp.2024.102066 (2024).

    Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links