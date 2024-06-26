Skip to main content

Spongy but not glassy: Ediacaran fossil provides insight into early animal evolution

Sea sponges were among the first animals to evolve. But, perplexingly, they left few early fossils despite having dense yet porous bodies. The Ediacaran fossil Helicolocellus cantori is interpreted as having been a glass sponge without biomineralized spicules (little spikes made of glass) to support its body.

This is a summary of: Wang, X. et al. A late-Ediacaran crown-group sponge animal. Nature 630, 905–911 (2024).

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02033-0

‘Expert opinion’ is published under a CC BY 4.0 licence.

