A mighty river’s radical shift changed the face of ancient Egypt

Samples taken near a capital of the pharaohs reveal an overhaul of the Nile 4,000 years ago.
Aerial view of the curving River Nile

Changes in the Nile River during the time of the pharaohs are likely to have affected the lives of ancient Egyptians. Credit: Getty

Around 4,000 years ago, the Nile River in what is now Egypt changed its ways. It stopped flowing in many wandering channels and began travelling in fewer, straighter channels — a change that probably affected ancient Egyptian civilization1.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-02014-3

