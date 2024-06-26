Mini saunas save endangered frogs from fungal disease

At the 1989 World Congress of Herpetology in Canterbury, UK, scientists began discussing amphibian declines that were happening around the globe, but the cause of these enigmatic declines was unknown. A decade later, the fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd) was described and identified as the pathogen responsible for the deaths of frogs in Australia and in Latin America1,2. Subsequently, many other mysterious amphibian disappearances were attributed to chytridiomycosis, the disease caused by this pathogen. As amphibians have continued to disappear, zoos and aquariums around the world have created captive colonies of imperilled amphibians to provide backup for these species and buy time until a solution is found. Writing in Nature, Waddle et al.3 point to a way to tackle this problem.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01650-z

