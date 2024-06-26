Skip to main content

  • NEWS AND VIEWS

Flies use blood cells to take a deep breath

Insect respiration is commonly thought to rely solely on direct gas exchange through air-filled tracheal tubes. The discovery of oxygen-transporting blood cells in fly larvae reveals a previously unknown way to oxygenate fly tissues.
  1. Stefan Luschnig

    1. Stefan Luschnig is at the Institute of Integrative Cell Biology and Physiology, Cells in Motion Interfaculty Centre, University of Münster, D-48149 Münster, Germany.

Oxygen is central to metabolic processes that provide energy for life. Writing in Nature, Shin et al.1 report a surprising discovery about how fruit flies transport oxygen around their bodies.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01649-6

Competing Interests

The author declares no competing interests.

