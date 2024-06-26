Skip to main content

Chimeric brain organoids capture human genetic diversity

Models of the human brain’s cortex have been made by combining cells from up to five donors. This approach could enable genetic background to be accounted for in studies of brain development and disease.
  1. Aparna Bhaduri

    1. Aparna Bhaduri is in the Department of Biological Chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California 90095, USA.

Representing genetic diversity in 3D cell-based models of tissues, known as organoids, is both a challenge and a desire in developmental neuroscience. Writing in Nature, Antón-Bolaños et al.1 describe an approach that relies on mixing cells from different human donors to create organoids that are genetic chimeras — dubbed Chimeroids.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01648-7

