- NEWS AND VIEWS
Deep-sea dye confirms turbulent-mixing theory — with implications for climate
Access options
Access Nature and 54 other Nature Portfolio journals
Get Nature+, our best-value online-access subscription
$29.99 / 30 days
cancel any time
Subscribe to this journal
Receive 51 print issues and online access
$199.00 per year
only $3.90 per issue
Rent or buy this article
Prices vary by article type
from$1.95
to$39.95
Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout
Nature 630, 824-825 (2024)
doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01647-8
References
Adkins, J. Paleoceanography 28, 539–561 (2013).
de Lavergne, C., Madec, G., Le Sommer, J., Nurser, A. J. G. & Naveira Garabato, A. C. J. Phys. Oceanogr. 46, 635–661 (2016).
Ferrari, R., Mashayek, A., McDougall, T. J., Nikurashin, M. & Campin, J.-M. J. Phys. Oceanogr. 46, 2239–2261 (2016).
Wynne-Cattanach, B. L. et al. Nature 630, 884–890 (2024).
Munk, W. H. Deep Sea Res. Oceanogr. Abstr. 13, 707–730 (1966).
Waterhouse, A. F. et al. J. Phys. Oceanogr. 44, 1854–1872 (2014).
Thurnherr, A. M. et al. J. Phys. Oceanogr. 50, 715–726 (2020).
Ledwell, J. R. J. Phys. Oceanogr. 54, 1105–1120 (2024).
Garrett, C. J. Geophys. Res. 84, 5095 (1979).
Naveira Garabato, A. C. et al. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 13233–13238 (2019).
Competing Interests
The author declares no competing interests.