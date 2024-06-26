Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • NEWS AND VIEWS

Powerful laser miniaturized from tabletop to microchip

Lasers are essential in scientific laboratories and medical clinics across the globe, but integrating them into other technologies is not easy. A material platform that puts a standard laser on a microchip offers a solution.
  1. Ajanta Barh

    1. Ajanta Barh is in the Department of Electrical and Photonics Engineering, Technical University of Denmark, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark.

    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed  Google Scholar

Technologies that take advantage of the speed of light can make vast improvements to conventional electronics. One example is fibre-optic communication, which can now transfer millions of gigabytes of data in a single second1. But these ‘photonic’ technologies often require large, sophisticated devices — sometimes several at a time — and this makes them bulky and costly to produce. Researchers are therefore working towards ways of fabricating photonic devices that can be integrated on a chip. Writing in Nature, Yang et al.2 report a sapphire-based platform that fulfils this brief, enabling devices that are less than 0.15 square millimetres and use minimal power, but can still generate high-performance laser light.

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Nature 630, 828-829 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01646-9

References

  1. Rademacher, G. et al. Nature Commun. 12, 4238 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  2. Yang, J. et al. Nature 630, 853–859 (2024).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  3. Zhou, Z. et al. eLight 3, 1 (2023).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  4. Desiatov, B., Shams-Ansari, A., Zhang, M., Wang, C. & Lončar, M. Optica 6, 380–384 (2019).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  5. Wang, Y., Holguín-Lerma, J. A., Vezzoli, M., Guo, Y. & Tang, H. X. Nature Photon. 17, 338–345 (2023).

    Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Competing Interests

The author declares no competing interests.

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links