- NEWS AND VIEWS
Powerful laser miniaturized from tabletop to microchip
Access options
Access Nature and 54 other Nature Portfolio journals
Get Nature+, our best-value online-access subscription
$29.99 / 30 days
cancel any time
Subscribe to this journal
Receive 51 print issues and online access
$199.00 per year
only $3.90 per issue
Rent or buy this article
Prices vary by article type
from$1.95
to$39.95
Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout
Nature 630, 828-829 (2024)
doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01646-9
References
Rademacher, G. et al. Nature Commun. 12, 4238 (2021).
Yang, J. et al. Nature 630, 853–859 (2024).
Zhou, Z. et al. eLight 3, 1 (2023).
Desiatov, B., Shams-Ansari, A., Zhang, M., Wang, C. & Lončar, M. Optica 6, 380–384 (2019).
Wang, Y., Holguín-Lerma, J. A., Vezzoli, M., Guo, Y. & Tang, H. X. Nature Photon. 17, 338–345 (2023).
Competing Interests
The author declares no competing interests.