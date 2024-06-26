NEWS AND VIEWS

26 June 2024 Powerful laser miniaturized from tabletop to microchip Lasers are essential in scientific laboratories and medical clinics across the globe, but integrating them into other technologies is not easy. A material platform that puts a standard laser on a microchip offers a solution. By Ajanta Barh ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8589-0238 0 Ajanta Barh Ajanta Barh is in the Department of Electrical and Photonics Engineering, Technical University of Denmark, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark. View author publications You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Technologies that take advantage of the speed of light can make vast improvements to conventional electronics. One example is fibre-optic communication, which can now transfer millions of gigabytes of data in a single second1. But these ‘photonic’ technologies often require large, sophisticated devices — sometimes several at a time — and this makes them bulky and costly to produce. Researchers are therefore working towards ways of fabricating photonic devices that can be integrated on a chip. Writing in Nature, Yang et al.2 report a sapphire-based platform that fulfils this brief, enabling devices that are less than 0.15 square millimetres and use minimal power, but can still generate high-performance laser light.

Nature 630, 828-829 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01646-9

References Rademacher, G. et al. Nature Commun. 12, 4238 (2021). Yang, J. et al. Nature 630, 853–859 (2024). Zhou, Z. et al. eLight 3, 1 (2023). Desiatov, B., Shams-Ansari, A., Zhang, M., Wang, C. & Lončar, M. Optica 6, 380–384 (2019). Wang, Y., Holguín-Lerma, J. A., Vezzoli, M., Guo, Y. & Tang, H. X. Nature Photon. 17, 338–345 (2023). Download references

Competing Interests The author declares no competing interests.

Related Articles

Subjects