Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • NEWS AND VIEWS

Programmable RNA-guided enzymes for next-generation genome editing

RNA-guided recombinase enzymes have been discovered that herald a new chapter for genome editing — enabling the insertion, inversion or deletion of long DNA sequences at user-specified genome positions.
  1. Connor J. Tou

    1. Connor J. Tou is at the Center for Genomic Medicine and in the Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA, and in the Biological Engineering Program, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed  Google Scholar

  2. Benjamin P. Kleinstiver

    1. Benjamin P. Kleinstiver is at the Center for Genomic Medicine and in the Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA, and in the Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.

    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed  Google Scholar

A long-standing aspiration for biologists has been to develop programmable methods to rearrange long DNA sequences in genomes. This capability would allow kilobase-scale DNA sequences to be inserted, inverted, deleted or moved to user-specified genome locations in cells in a single step. Recombinase and transposase enzymes that mediate genomic rearrangements of large sequences have therefore been studied intensively, but it has been challenging to reprogram these enzymes to precisely target user-specified genomic sites. Two papers in Nature1,2 now report the characterization of recombinases that are guided by a ‘bridge’ RNA molecule, and can thereby be reprogrammed to enable new genome-editing capabilities.

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Nature 630, 827-828 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01461-2

References

  1. Durrant, M. G. et al. Nature 630, 984–993 (2024).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  2. Hiraizumi, M. et al. Nature 630, 994–1002 (2024).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  3. Kolb, A. F. Cloning Stem Cells 4, 65–80 (2002).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  4. Durrant, M. G. et al. Nature Biotechnol. 41, 488–499 (2023).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  5. Schmitt, L. T., Paszkowski-Rogacz, M., Jug, F. & Buchholz, F. Nature Commun. 13, 7966 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  6. Mukhametzyanova, L. et al. Nature Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02121-y (2024).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  7. Altae-Tran, H. et al. Science 374, 57–65 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  8. Karvelis, T. et al. Nature 599, 692–696 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  9. Strecker, J. et al. Science 365, 48–53 (2019).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  10. Gómez-García, G., Ruiz-Enamorado, A., Yuste, L., Rojo, F. & Moreno, R. Nucleic Acids Res. 49, 9211–9228 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  11. Perkins-Balding, D., Duval-Valentin, G. & Glasgow, A. C. J. Bacteriol. 181, 4937–4948 (1999).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  12. Post, V. & Hall, R. M. FEMS Microbiol. Lett. 290, 182–187 (2009).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  13. Pacesa, M., Pelea, O. & Jinek, M. Cell 187, 1076–1100 (2024).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  14. Schmitz, M., Querques, I., Oberli, S., Chanez, C. & Jinek, M. Cell 185, 4999–5010 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  15. Siddiquee, R., Pong, C. H., Hall, R. M. & Ataide, S. F. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.04.26.591405 (2024).

Download references

Competing Interests

C.J.T. and B.P.K. are inventors on patents or patent applications filed by Mass General Brigham (MGB) that describe genome engineering technologies. B.P.K. is a consultant for EcoR1 capital and Novartis Venture Fund, and is on the scientific advisory boards of Acrigen Biosciences, Life Edit Therapeutics and Prime Medicine. B.P.K. has a financial interest in Prime Medicine, a company developing therapeutic CRISPR–Cas technologies for gene editing. B.P.K.’s interests were reviewed and are managed by Massachusetts General Hospital and MGB in accordance with their conflict-of-interest policies.

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links