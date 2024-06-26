Programmable RNA-guided enzymes for next-generation genome editing

A long-standing aspiration for biologists has been to develop programmable methods to rearrange long DNA sequences in genomes. This capability would allow kilobase-scale DNA sequences to be inserted, inverted, deleted or moved to user-specified genome locations in cells in a single step. Recombinase and transposase enzymes that mediate genomic rearrangements of large sequences have therefore been studied intensively, but it has been challenging to reprogram these enzymes to precisely target user-specified genomic sites. Two papers in Nature1,2 now report the characterization of recombinases that are guided by a ‘bridge’ RNA molecule, and can thereby be reprogrammed to enable new genome-editing capabilities.

Nature 630, 827-828 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01461-2

References Durrant, M. G. et al. Nature 630, 984–993 (2024). Hiraizumi, M. et al. Nature 630, 994–1002 (2024). Kolb, A. F. Cloning Stem Cells 4, 65–80 (2002). Durrant, M. G. et al. Nature Biotechnol. 41, 488–499 (2023). Schmitt, L. T., Paszkowski-Rogacz, M., Jug, F. & Buchholz, F. Nature Commun. 13, 7966 (2022). Mukhametzyanova, L. et al. Nature Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02121-y (2024). Altae-Tran, H. et al. Science 374, 57–65 (2021). Karvelis, T. et al. Nature 599, 692–696 (2021). Strecker, J. et al. Science 365, 48–53 (2019). Gómez-García, G., Ruiz-Enamorado, A., Yuste, L., Rojo, F. & Moreno, R. Nucleic Acids Res. 49, 9211–9228 (2021). Perkins-Balding, D., Duval-Valentin, G. & Glasgow, A. C. J. Bacteriol. 181, 4937–4948 (1999). Post, V. & Hall, R. M. FEMS Microbiol. Lett. 290, 182–187 (2009). Pacesa, M., Pelea, O. & Jinek, M. Cell 187, 1076–1100 (2024). Schmitz, M., Querques, I., Oberli, S., Chanez, C. & Jinek, M. Cell 185, 4999–5010 (2022). Siddiquee, R., Pong, C. H., Hall, R. M. & Ataide, S. F. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.04.26.591405 (2024). Download references

Competing Interests C.J.T. and B.P.K. are inventors on patents or patent applications filed by Mass General Brigham (MGB) that describe genome engineering technologies. B.P.K. is a consultant for EcoR1 capital and Novartis Venture Fund, and is on the scientific advisory boards of Acrigen Biosciences, Life Edit Therapeutics and Prime Medicine. B.P.K. has a financial interest in Prime Medicine, a company developing therapeutic CRISPR–Cas technologies for gene editing. B.P.K.’s interests were reviewed and are managed by Massachusetts General Hospital and MGB in accordance with their conflict-of-interest policies.

Related Articles

Subjects