Judge dismisses superconductivity physicist’s lawsuit against university

Ranga Dias sued his university, in part, for allegedly conducting a biased investigation, which found he had committed extensive scientific misconduct.

A Monroe County Supreme Court justice dismissed physicist Ranga Dias’s lawsuit against his university on 19 April. Credit: Pamela D McAdams/Getty

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by superconductivity physicist Ranga Dias against his employer, the University of Rochester in New York. In February, a university investigation found that he had committed scientific misconduct by, among other things, fabricating data to claim the discovery of superconductors — materials with zero electrical resistance — at room temperature. Dias filed the lawsuit against the university for allegedly violating his academic freedom and conducting a biased investigation into his work.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01231-0

Supplementary Information Justice decision in Dias case

